The Norfolk High wrestling team finished as the runner-up to champion Grand Island in the Norfolk High wrestling invitational on Saturday.
In the eight-team tournament, which was adapted to a dual format, the Panthers defeated Bellevue East 55-21, Omaha Westside 57-14, and Columbus 45-21 before losing to the Islanders 39-27 in the championship match-up.
The field featured four teams ranked among the top 10 squads in Class A, including fourth-ranked Grand Island and No. 7 Columbus, along with Omaha Westside and Norfolk which are ranked eighth and ninth, respectively.
“We got to see some good competition; we had two big wins today over ranked Westside and Columbus teams,” Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. “We just didn’t get Grand Island. These duals always come down to pins; we just gave up too many pins. That’s what really hurt us.”
Grand Island wrestlers were able to record five pins against Dylan Busch (126 pounds), Jake Hoffman (138), Devan Schmidt (145), Hudson Waldo (160), and Joel Mercado (195). Those 30 points allowed the Islanders to overcome an open weight-forfeit at 170 pounds that gave up six points and pins by Norfolk’s Jackson Boss at 220 and Jesse Lewis at 106.
Norfolk got additional wins by Kayden Kettler (152, 3-0 over Alex Dzingle), Caleb Kuhn (182, 4-2 over Casey Reis), and Brayden Heppner (Hwt, 6-3 over Michael Isele).
With just three matches remaining in the dual, the Panthers were within six points, 33-27, of tying Grand Island after the Lewis pin over Madden Kontos at 3:42, but lost the final two matches of the dual as the Islanders nailed down the 39-27 championship.
“Jesse Lewis had a big win for us there, pinning the No. 3 kid in the state--who’s undefeated--in the first period,” Grey said. “That pin was big in the team score, huge for districts, and Jesse’s not even ranked.”
In its opening dual of the day against Bellevue East, Norfolk defeated the Chieftains 55-21.
“They have the Grice brothers (Gabriel, 120 pounds and Garrett, 132); they’re studs,” Grey said. “For us not to get pinned by them and lose by a couple of ‘tech falls’--I thought that was a win for the team.”
“As far as depth goes, they didn’t have a full lineup, but definitely have quality kids on that team, “ he said. “You’ll see those Bellevue East kids in the (state) finals.”
The second match of the day for the Panthers was a 57-18 win over Omaha Westside, which Grey said was a “pretty good whoopin” over the seventh-ranked team in the state.”
An open Warriors’ weight class at 113, followed by pins by Norfolk’s Calvin Empke (120 pounds), Busch (126), and Godfrey (132) provided the Panthers with a fast start. Kettler added a decision at 152, before Waldow and Miller provided pins at 160 and 170, with Lewis pinning his opponent at 106 to wrap up scoring in the Norfolk win.
In the victory over Columbus, the Panthers’ third win over the Discoverers this season in four tries, Norfolk totaled four pins--by Busch (126), Godfrey (132), Heppner (Hwt), and Caleb Van Driel (113). Winners by decision were Jake Licking (145) and Miller (182), as well as Lewis (106).
“They got us at the Fracas when they moved some guys around, and we were missing four guys,” Grey said. “Otherwise, we’d be 4-0 against a very good Columbus team.”
The invitational concludes the regular season for Norfolk, but Grey said the Panthers, who are “very coachable and watch a lot of film,” will use the lessons from both the wins and losses of the tournament in the two remaining competitions--the district tournament and state.
Norfolk will compete in the A-4 district at Omaha Central on Saturday, February 13th, where the Panthers will once again face a number of ranked teams.
“We’ll see No. 2 Lincoln East, No. 5 Omaha Central, No. 6 Kearney, and fourth-ranked Grand Island again,” Grey said. “But we have a very strong, competitive team against all of the Class A schools in the top 10. I like a tough district because that sets us up good for the state tournament.”
Norfolk Invite team finishes: 1. Grand Island, 2. Norfolk, 3. Columbus, 4. Millard North.
Grand Island defeated Norfolk 39-27
126 - Blake Cushing (Grand Island) over Dylan Busch (Norfolk) Fall 1:40
132 - Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) over Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) Dec 8-7
138 - Dane Arrants (Grand Island) over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) Fall 1:43
145 - Brody Arrants (Grand Island) over Devan Schmit (Norfolk) Fall 3:31
152 - Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) over Alex Dzingle (Grand Island) Dec 3-0
160 - Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) over Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) Fall 0:45
170 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
182 - Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) over Casey Reis (Grand Island) Dec 4-2
195 - Daylon Keolavone (Grand Island) over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) Fall 3:06
220 - Jackson Bos (Norfolk) over Edgar Guevara (Grand Island) Fall 1:35
285 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) over Michael Isele (Grand Island) Dec 6-3
106 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) over Madden Kontos (Grand Island) Fall 3:42
113 - Juan Pedro Jr. (Grand Island) over Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) Dec 7-0
120 - Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) Dec 7-1
Norfolk defeated Bellevue East 55-21
106 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 - Gabriel Grice (Bellevue) over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) Maj 22-11
126 - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132 - Garrett Grice (Bellevue) over Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) TF 26-11
138 - Daniel DeRosier (Bellevue) over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) Fall 0:59
145 - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) over Truman Koehler (Bellevue) TF 21-5
152 - Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) over Mason Chandler (Bellevue) Dec 4-0
160 - Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) over Evan Gann (Bellevue) TF 19-4
170 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) over Marshall Chandler (Bellevue) Fall 1:02
182 - Garrett Erickson (Bellevue) over Dalton Ruth (Norfolk) Fall 3:43
195 - Jackson Bos (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 - Joel Mercado (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Norfolk defeated Omaha Westside 57-18
113 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) over Kooper Brandle (Omaha Westside) Fall 5:04
126 - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) over Sam Johnson (Omaha Westside) Fall 1:06
132 - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) over Aden G. Hargis (Omaha Westside) Fall 0:40
138 - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
145 - Noah Aken (Omaha Westside) over Jacob Licking (Norfolk) Dec 3-2
152 - Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) over Michael J. Myers (Omaha Westside) Dec 8-5
160 - Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) over Tavian Thomas (Omaha Westside) Fall 2:56
170 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) over Cannon L. McCarty (Omaha Westside) Fall 0:57
182 - Dalton Ruth (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195 - Cole D. Haberman (Omaha Westside) over Jackson Bos (Norfolk) Fall 1:54
220 - Ryan D. Zatechka (Omaha Westside) over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) Fall 0:47
285 - Cade D. Haberman (Omaha Westside) over Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) Dec 9-6
106 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) over Logan W. Edwards (Omaha Westside) Fall 1:24
Norfolk defeated Columbus 45-21
120 - Blake Cerny (Columbus) over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) Dec 13-8
126 - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) over Jaden McFarland (Columbus) Fall 2:48
132 - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) over Caydn Kucera (Columbus) Fall 2:58
138 - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
145 - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) over Alex Korte (Columbus) Dec 3-1
152 - Carter Braun (Columbus) over Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) Dec 11-4
160 - Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
170 - Blayze Standley (Columbus) over Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) Fall 2:18
182 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) over Rylee Iburg (Columbus) Dec 6-4
195 - Liam Blaser (Columbus) over Jackson Bos (Norfolk) Dec 5-2
220 - Justin Gaston (Columbus) over Joel Mercado (Norfolk) Fall 1:15
285 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) over Jordan Williams (Columbus) Fall 1:20
106 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) over Brenyn Delano (Columbus) Dec 3-0
113 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) over Adrian Bice (Columbus) Fall 5:19