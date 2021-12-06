The Norfolk High wrestling program had one of its most successful seasons ever last year, finishing with a 17-4 dual record, qualifying 11 wrestlers for the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament and earning a fourth-place team finish at state.
“The fourth-place finish was the second-best in school history,” Panthers coach Justin Grey said. “The best ever was 30 years ago when Dave Boyd was coaching, so we’re knocking on that door.”
“We sure gave it a good run,” he said. “When we started the year, we weren’t even ranked, then we were ranked ninth going into the district.”
The Panthers return state champion Jesse Lewis, fourth-place finisher Jake Licking and six other qualifiers — Gavin Van Driel, Calvin Empkey, Dylan Bush, Jacob Hoffman, Joel Mercado and Brayden Heffner.
Those eight, along with letter winners Hudson Waldow, Ryder Kahny, Joel Thompson, Jackson Bos and Devan Schmit are part of a stable of 44 wrestlers that has Grey excited about the approaching season.
“We’re pretty solid as far as a dual lineup goes, but our depth is not real good in the lighter weights right now, so we’ll probably have a freshman in our lineup at 120,” Grey said. “Other than that, I feel pretty good about our potential lineup. At three of the weight classes, for example, we have five and six kids; that’s what you love to see in a Class A wrestling room — kids battling it out. Competition is going to make that top kid better, because you’re only as good as your practice partner, and even if you’re a member of the junior varsity, you’re still important to our team, because if somebody goes out with an illness or injury, it’s ‘next man up.’ ”
To that point, Grey said he and his coaches — Tony Brown, Jeremy Eusterwiemann, Kodiak French, Mark Christensen, Jordan Heiderman and Caleb Licking — make it a point to work with all of the wrestlers in the program, not just those at the top of the depth chart.
“We’ve got to have a future coming; I don’t want to have a great year and then fall off the next year and be back to finishing 15th as a team,” Grey said. “I want to be a consistent top five team year in and year out. That’s what we’ve been trying to build for the last 15 years here with our little kids program, our good junior high program, and we want kids to be successful when they’re ready to leave our program.”
“We’re finally there; I think we’ve got a good culture established. The hard part is keeping it going year after year,” he said. “Our goals this year are to finish in the top three at state as a team and to finish in the top two at the state dual meet.”
At the top of the depth chart in each weight class, Grey has Kahny (sophomore, 106); Lewis (sophomore, 113); Jesus Montalvo (freshman, 126); Van Driel (sophomore, 132); Schmit (junior, 138); Busch (junior, 145); Jake Licking (junior, 152): Waldow (sophomore, 160); Tommy Stanton (junior, 170); Kayden Kettler (junior, 182); Rylee Hammer (freshman, 195); Bos (junior, 220); and Heffner (senior, 285), with wrestle-offs set in the coming days.
Norfolk High wrestling roster:
Seniors: Erick Castillo, Jake Hoffman, Colton Obermeyer, Joel Mercado, Brayden Heffner and Parker Arnold.
Juniors: Calvin Empkey, Devan Schmit, Logan Bosh, Dylan Busch, Jacob Licking, Espen Borer, Tommy Stanton, Kayden Kettler and Jackson Bos.
Sophomores: Ryder Kahny, Jesse Lewis, Gavin Van Driel, Josiah Kumm, Brooks Reiman, Joel Thompson, Brayden Roman Fielder, Cesar Martinez, Austin Ferris, Hudson Waldow and Alan Sanchez.
Freshmen: Jesus Montalvo, Tony Cuevas, Braxton Rinkol, Evan Hoff, Alfredo Jimenez, Cruz Cabrera, Cesar Martinez, Jonathan Russel, Landon Ferris, Lane Mead, Brayden Long, Moises Mendoza, Jaeden Thompson, Corbin Lee, Rylee Hammer, Josh Dittmer, Colton Obermeyer, Noah Ferguson-Naranjo and Garret Mohr.