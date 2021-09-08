The Norfolk High volleyball team won its sixth match in a row Tuesday evening with a victory over winless conference foe Lincoln Southeast.
The Norfolk freshman/reserve squad, junior varsity and varsity girls each squared off in respective matches to send the Knights home void of a win. Norfolk’s teams prevailed in all nine sets and, yet again, the varsity girls (6-1) bolstered expectations.
“We can play better,” Norfolk coach Dave Hepner said. “But, when you win 3-0 and you know you can play better, that’s really good.”
The opening set was even until libero Erin Schwanebeck gained an advantage for Norfolk from the service line 8-3. Southeast tried to answer, but Tasha Eisenhauer served up four good balls to restore a late lead. Eisenhauer then set up Carly Ries for a kill to capture the first set 25-20.
“The first-year players have been coming off the bench and playing really well for us,” said junior setter Carlie Streich, who led the Panthers out quickly in the second set by placing back-to-back aces between defenders.
Eisenhauer and Ries then caught fire, combining on six separate occasions for the put-away. Norfolk stayed in rhythm and established control above the net, winning 25-16. Of Lincoln Southeast’s 16 points, only four came from the Knights’ front row.
“We’re running a 6-2, which allows me to play 10 girls, so it’s our hope to get a lot of shared playing time,” Hepner said of his team’s early-season success after dropping its opening match. “It’s been a collection of people doing their jobs, accepting their roles and playing well, which makes it fun.”
Down two sets, Southeast started fast after the second break. Hannah Fleming tallied four from the service line, and 6-foot freshman Natalie Wardlow added altitude to the attack. Wardlow blocked two and killed two to stretch the Knight lead to 10-6. Libero Jaydah Ryan dropped in two more serves before Hepner signaled timeout.
“There is a difference between good and great,” Hepner said. “I don’t think our girls realize that they’re great.”
Hepner talked about establishing the sort of approach the Panthers want to play.
“We came out aggressive, and that set the tone for the rest of the game,” he said.
It took a full rotation for Norfolk to restore order. Streich and Tessa Gall directed the comeback for the home team. The two juniors combined on the attack for eight points in the final set to keep the Panthers within reach.
“It starts from the back row,” Gall said. “My back row helps a lot getting good passes to my setter. The setter does a good job getting me the ball. It all comes from them.”
Streich added, “It seems like I can just put the ball anywhere close and our hitters do a good job of putting it away. I think that really showed tonight.”
Senior Ahnika Beltz brought the score even 17-17 with a sequence of well-placed serves. In all, Beltz rallied for seven points to give the Panthers breathing room at 22-17. Schwanebeck’s match-point closed out the 25-18 win.
“They did a really good job of finishing,” Hepner said. “We could’ve easily let that third set go, but we fought and clawed back into it. I thought the setters did a great job mixing it up all night. ... I thought our right sides and our middle stepped up really well tonight. It’s kind of fun to see a lot of variety offensively.”
The Panthers will now prepare for a weekend invitational at Bellevue, where they will compete in a pool that includes Bellevue East, Omaha Burke and Omaha North. Matches will take place this Friday evening continuing into Saturday.
NORFOLK DEFEATS LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 25-20, 25-16, 25-18
NORFOLK: Tessa Gall 16k; Carly Ries 11k; Cameryn Skiff 4k; Amber Schwanebeck 3k; Kaidence Boyd 3k; Lauren Hinrichs 2k, 1b; Carlie Streich 17s, 2a; Tasha Eisenhauer 15s, 1a; Erin Schwanebeck 3a; Ahnika Beltz 1a.
SOUTHEAST: Hannah Fleming 3k, 2a, 1b; Natalie Wardlow 3k, 1a, 2b; Catrice Olds 3k; Kacey Porter 2k, 1s; Kya Branch 1k, 1a; Anna Long 1k; Lucy Cogan 5s; Anna Reis 2s; Jaydah Ryan 1s, 1a.