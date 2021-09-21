The Norfolk High volleyball team played against two very different opponents Tuesday evening--and both were the Lincoln Northeast Rockets.
The team that the Panthers dispatched 25-16 and 25-14 in the first two sets transformed into a much more capable, aggressive offensive squad in the third and fourth sets but, after losing the third set 25-22, Norfolk proved itself capable of responding to adversity to close out the match 25-23 in the fourth and final set.
“I think (Northeast) got more aggressive with their serves; I think early on they were just trying to get it over and in,” Panthers coach Dave Hepner said. “We were in system the whole first two sets--easy game, when you’re in system with the hitters I have.”
“In that third set it was like they said, ‘What do we have to lose, so let’s just get after it,’ ” he said. “They were starting to get more aggressive at the net, but I think their serve got us out of system a lot, got a couple aces, and built their confidence.”
After not holding a lead during the first two sets, Northeast played even with the Panthers through three tie scores before the Rockets finally got in front 5-4 in the third set and held the advantage even coming out of six more tie scores--the last at 20-all--before Norfolk took its last lead at 21-20.
A kill by Laney Songster and another by 6-foot 1 hitter Doneelah Washington, both sophomores, set up the final deadlock at 22-22 before Northeast clinched its 25-22 third-set win with a kill by Genna LeMay, an ace serve by Tasia Sadler--both sophomores--and a block by Washington.
With renewed confidence the Rockets, now 5-11 on the season, were a worthy opponent in the fourth set.
“I think our girls responded really well and hung around in the third--I honestly thought we’d win that one--but in that fourth set we battled through adversity,” Hepner said.
After taking advantage of three Northeast errors and a Carly Ries kill, Norfolk led 4-1 to start what would become the final set, but the Rockets soon tied the score at 4-4 and the score would be deadlocked 15 more times--the last at 23-23 before the Panthers wrapped up the victory on a Tessa Gall kill and an ace serve by Cameryn Skiff.
Gall, a junior who accumulated 21 kills in the match--seven of those in the first set and four in the second set wins--while Ries finished the night with 17 kills--five in the first and six in the third--but it was Gall who came up big in the fourth set, racking up seven kills with five of those down the stretch when Norfolk needed them most.
“We always say, ‘In Tessa we trust,’” Hepner said. “It’s kind of a joke, but she’s led us all summer and is our go-to girl in literally everything. She’s the one who never comes off the floor. When we need her to make plays, we can always count on her.”
Other statistical leaders for the Panthers were senior libero Erin Schwanebeck with 36 digs, junior setter Carlie Streich with 24 set assists, and sophomore setter Tasha Eisenhauer with 15 set assists.
“Erin was digging the heck out of the ball in the back row,” Hepner said. “She missed a few late, and she gets so frustrated when she doesn’t get every ball but, man, she kept us in system. Every time they swung hard, she was the one to answer it.”
Hepner also said that he was pleased with the way his Panthers, now 11-3, dealt with one of the strengths of the Rockets--their size.
“As good as they usually block, they only got us a few times; that made me feel really good,” Hepner said. “As hitters, we were pretty diverse in where we were placing the ball; it was a fun game to see a lot of different people do a lot of different things.”
“It’s the first time we’ve played the whole team; we got the entire team in tonight, which is good,” he said. “To get those younger girls, and the non-starters, some experience is good and valuable. I think it will help us down the road.”
Norfolk High (11-3) defeats Lincoln Northeast (5-11) 25-16, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23.