Norfolk High uses hot start to win big

After two straight losses on the road, the Norfolk High Panthers came home and righted the ship in a big way, beating the Lincoln High Links 16-1 on Monday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park.
Norfolk (3-2) had lost to Lincoln North Star in the back end of a doubleheader on Thursday, then lost to Papillion-La Vista South on Saturday. Panthers coach Brian Disch felt that cleaning up the little things helped them finish Monday’s game out.
“Against Papillion, we left 14 on base….against North Star in the second game, we had seven errors,” he said. “So obviously we didn’t do those things today, so that’s probably going to give us a better chance to win a baseball game.”
The first two batters of the game for Lincoln reached on singles in the top of the first. A sacrifice bunt put runners at first and third with one out.
From there, starting pitcher C.J. Hoffman was able to induce two pop outs and escape the jam.
Jack Borgmann drew a walk on a full count to start the bottom half. He would score two batters later after an error by the second baseman Skyler Bennett.
The run scored was the first of eight from the maroon and white in the inning. One run was scored on a double steal, one on a passed ball, one on another error and two on walks. Dylan Viergutz drove in two more with a single.
As for Borgmann, his run scored was the first of three in the game, tied with Viergutz for the team lead. The two seniors also led the team with three runs batted in.
The RBIs were a season-high for Borgmann, who had his junior year cut short by an injury. Since ramping up work and getting reps in during the offseason, he’s been seeing things well and doing his part to capitalize to start the regular season.
“I’ve been seeing the ball well so far to start the year. Hopefully that keeps happening,” he said. “Just looking for pitches up in the zone, getting after it and hit the ball hard somewhere.”
The Panthers tacked on another run in the second after another error by Bennett. Borgman drove in another on a single two batters later to make it 10-0.
Lincoln got on the board in the top of the third with a one-run single by Austin Jurgens, but that was all Hoffman would allow the rest of the day.
Norfolk got going again on a one-run single by Borgman in the bottom of the fourth. Hoffman drove in another run with a double, then a run scored on a wild pitch. Anden Schold and Viergutz each had a one-run single before the inning was over.
Hoffman got the first batter in the top of the fifth to line out, but the next one reached on an error. The junior struck out the next batter, then Carson Anderson made a diving catch in right field to end the game via mercy rule.
Hoffman pitched all five innings for Norfolk, allowing one run on three hits while walking three and striking out seven. He also went 1 for 4 with two runs batted in and two runs scored.
Norfolk now turns its attention to Thursday, when it hosts Lincoln Southwest in a doubleheader. The first game will get started at 4:30 p.m. with the second to follow around 6:30 p.m.
“We need to make sure we practice well tomorrow and Wednesday and Lincoln Southwest is a really good baseball team,” Disch said. “Got to get ready to play them on Thursday.”
Lincoln 001 00 — 1 3 4
Norfolk 820 6X —16 10 1
WP: C.J. Hoffman. LP: Ted Pierson. 2B: (NOR) Hoffman.