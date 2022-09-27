Norfolk High got the all-around complete match it had been searching for on Tuesday.
And that came at an opportune time.
Tessa Gall recorded 15 kills and Carly Ries added 12 to help the Panthers upset Class A No. 9-rated Fremont in impressive fashion 26-24, 25-18, 25-17.
“We really needed this one,” Gall said. “We’ve been struggling. This was kind of our ‘go’ game. We have a tournament this weekend so this is good momentum going into that.”
Norfolk displayed flashes of its potential throughout this season, but the team entered this match with a 6-9 record after dropping four of five.
Coach Dave Hepner said he hopes this is the type of performance that can turn a season around since he said it is now-or-never crunch time.
“I’m really impressed,” he said. “We played like we’re capable of playing. We played them this summer and split with them this summer, so the girls knew they could win. On the execution side, our serves, our passes, our hits, our sets — everything was clicking.”
The Panthers used a 9-2 run to go up 21-15 in the opening set.
“I think we started out this game really well,” Gall said. “We usually have a hard time starting, but we started and finished tonight and kept the momentum this whole game.”
The one exception was at that point when the Tigers (16-5) battled back to tie up the set at 24. But the rally was cut off by a pair of kills by Gall to put Norfolk up 1-0.
“We kept going one point at a time and knew that we were ahead,” Gall said. “We just needed to finish it.”
Hepner said holding off Fremont was a key point in the match.
“You go up against somebody who is 16-4, they know how to win,” he said. “They’re not going to lay down.
“I was looking at our schedule this last week and it’s brutal. The amount of teams that we’re playing that have four losses, two losses, three losses — it’s insane. Honestly, I think that’s what prepared us to do what we did tonight.”
After surviving the first set, Norfolk kept rolling to finish off the sweep — the first opponent to do that against Fremont in a best-of-five match this season.
A 10-2 run closed out the second set while a 9-3 spurt did the same in the third.
Carlie Streich finished with 38 set assists for the Panthers.
Mattie Dalton led Fremont with 14 kills, but half of those came in the opening set.
“We really focused on their No. 9. Mattie is a really good player,” Hepner said. “We did a great job digging her. We treated it like serve receive, basically.”
The win provides a big momentum boost heading into the Lincoln Northeast tournament, which will see the Panthers play three matches on both Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s matches are against Elkhorn South (which has swept five matches in a row to improve to 11-9), Lincoln Pius X (which beat Norfolk in four last Thursday) and Lincoln North Star (which beat the Panthers in five on Sept. 13 after trailing 2-0).
“We have a chance for some redemption in those, and then we’ll have three more on Saturday,” Hepner said.
Fremont (16-5) 24 18 17
Norfolk (7-9) 26 25 25
FREMONT (kills-aces-blocks): Elena Studillo 0-0-0, Grace Wibbels 0-0-0, Mattie Dalton 14-3-0, Emmalee Sheppard 8-6-0, Blair Boehlke 0-0-0, Kate Denker 2-0-0, Abby Hancock 3-0-1, McKinzie Brandt 0-0-0, Makayla Belmont 6-0-1, Brie Evert 0-0-0, Bryleigh Hofer 0-0-0, Rylie Freeman 1-0-0. Totals 34-9-2.
NORFOLK (kills-aces-blocks): Carlie Streich 0-1-0, Tessa Gall 15-2-0, Jayda Christensen 7-0-0, Cameryn Skiff 4-0-0, Emily Sherman 0-0-0, Tasha Eisenhauer 6-1-0, Nevaeh Brown 2-1-0, Carly Ries 12-4-0. Totals 46-9-0.
Set assists: Fremont 31 (Denker 30, Estudillo 1); Norfolk 42 (Streich 38, Eisenhauer 2, Gall 1, Christensen 1).