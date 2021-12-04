The Nebraska Schools Activities Association made unified bowling a sanctioned sport in 2016. It didn't take long for the Norfolk Panthers to claim a title.
In 2019, the Norfolk High unified bowling team took home the state championship trophy, a feat the Panther squad is trying to accomplish in 2021.
“We do have a few good athletes, so I'm hoping we could get back to state,” Norfolk coach Katie Uttecht said. “They are awesome kids — there is a lot of laughs and good times.”
Uttecht, in her first year as head coach, said because of the experience and skills the team brings to the table, she hasn’t had to do a lot of coaching or teaching of the sport so far.
The Panthers work on drills to help keep them in shape and ready for meets that may go longer than two or three hours.
“They are very good athletes, and they know what they are supposed to be doing,” Uttecht said. “They bowl outside of the practice, and they have been getting better.”
The Panthers have a few new faces, but they bring back plenty of talent.
The Panthers will look to seniors Sean Frerichs and Tyler Fuchs, as well as Calen Mefford and Tyler Yagow, to lead throughout the season and into the postseason.
"They are all willing to work hard, and they have good attitudes,” Uttecht said. “They’ve done a good job of staying positive, and it’s been nice to see them compete.”
The unified bowling season started in October, with the district meet taking place on Nov. 29.
The Panthers hope to compete in the unified bowling championships in Lincoln on Monday, Dec. 6.
“We just need to get the intensity level up, and we have to have great endurance,” Uttecht said.
Norfolk unified bowling roster
Seniors: Tyler Fuchs, Payton Ronnfeldt, Sean Frerichs, Makayla Allen, David Bauers, Cole Dohman, Victoria Gemaehlich, Jade Holland, Ethan Kiichler and Ellie Plisek.
Juniors: Kyler Carmichael, Dylan Fuchs, Nolan McDonald, Calen Mefford, Ethan Neemeyer and Thomas Thies.
Sophomores: Walker Mead, Amilkar Rodriguez and Tyler Yagow.
Freshmen: Thomas Bankers, Gracyn Canham, Kailee Feenstra, Natalie Holter, Jorjia Jurgensen, Rieleigh Kock, Isaac Koester, Rashelle Thompson and Wyatt Wilcox.