A year before it happened, Josh Long could see it coming.
Norfolk High’s girls track and field coach had held sole possession of the state Class C boys high jump record since 1994 at 7 feet when he set it as a junior at Arapahoe. It was part of a decorated career that included setting the school record and winning two state championships and a scholarship to the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Following graduation, Long was a student-teacher in Houston before landing a job in Norfolk full time, where he teaches physical education at Washington and Grant elementary schools. When Gary Schuurmans retired from Norfolk High after last season, Long was one of the many who applied there and, thanks to two decades as his assistant, landed the job.
“I just love the track program,” he said. “It’s been fun so far. It’s a very, very busy couple of weeks coming up with the invite and then the (Northeast Nebraska Track and Field Classic) next week.”
He was one of many at last year’s classic watching a freshman from Ainsworth, a Class C school in track, win the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 8 inches.
Weeks later, that freshman, Carter Nelson, would win the state title for the event. On April 12, 70 miles west of Norfolk at the O’Neill Invitational, Nelson tied the record.
“I’d been kind of watching for it,” Long said.“When it came out, one of my assistant coaches immediately sent me a text saying, ‘Somebody’s record got tied.’ There’s another one down, I guess.”
Long had his high jump record at Kearney broken last year. However, he does still hold the state meet record for the event (6-9), along with two others.
“I’m sure that record will also probably be in peril this year given some nice weather for Carter,” he said.
Although the record is within reach, it isn’t affecting how Nelson trains for the event.
“Most of the stuff I do is pretty much dunking a basketball because that’s the jumping motion that I get,” he said. “But then you do form stuff with it and it comes together.”
As of Thursday, Nelson not only has the best high jump mark, but also the best area marks in the pole vault and discus along with top eight times in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
What’s made the high jump stand out is his familiarity with the event and the practice.
Since Nelson’s father, Jake, is the track and field coach, he’s been able to find opportunities for a long time. He also credits his time on the hardwood for his success getting over the bar.
“Jumping in basketball has really helped me a lot more because I’m jumping all year round instead of just during track season,” he said.
Nelson’s next chance to gain sole possession of the record will come Thursday at the West Holt invite. If he hasn’t done it by then, he’ll have another shot a week later at the classic, on Norfolk High’s home field.
Regardless of if or when he breaks the record, the opportunity to meet Josh Long is one Nelson can’t wait for.
“It would honestly just be an honor,” Nelson said. “He’s a really good athlete so you’ve got to give respect where respect’s due.”
Seeing Nelson break the record would be bittersweet for Long, but he feels the time is right for a passing of the torch.
“I’ve had that for 27 years now, and it’s time for somebody else to have it,” Long said. “I try not to tell many people when they find out and give me grief, but to watch him do it would be really, really cool. I’d like to see that.”
Chart changes
Norfolk High has made some noise on the leaderboard following the Pat Murphy invite in Fremont on Friday.
Kalen Krohn now holds the top 400-meter dash time with Isaac Ochoa taking the top spot in the 3,200. Meanwhile, Daylin Mallory moves up in the shot put and discus with Rowdy Bauer moving up in the long jump.
Krohn also holds the second-best time in the 200.
Kade Pieper of Norfolk Catholic jumped Kamden Dusatko for the best shot put throw at the Nebraska Track Fest in Papillion on Tuesday.
Hunter Carpenter of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur jumped to second in the discus following a new mark at the Tekamah-Herman invite on Tuesday. J.T. Brands of Oakland-Craig is now third in the shot put after a great throw at the same event.
The Classic’s coming
The 28th annual Northeast Nebraska Classic will be Thursday, April 28, at Norfolk High School. Several of the area’s best will be vying for gold and will compete against one another regardless of school size. More information is set to come out next week.
Area boys season chart
Listed are the top eight individual outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
High Jump
Grant Anderson, Wayne, 2013............................................................7-0
and Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 2022
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth.........................................................7-0
Landon Olson, Battle Creek.....................................................6-8
Elliott Nottlemann, BRLD.........................................................6-3
Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central....................................................6-2
Spencer Hille, Plainview...........................................................6-2
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley...................................................6-2
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle.......................................6-1
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic ..............................6-0
Roger Mieure, Battle Creek.....................................................6-0
Spencer Hille, Plainview...........................................................6-0
Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis......................................6-0
Sean Coventry, O’Neill..............................................................6-0
Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic...............................................6-0
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge.................................................6-0
DISCUS
Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 2002............................................196-11
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth...................................................158-10
Hunter Carpenter, BRLD......................................................156-4
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic..............................................154-1
Daylin Mallory, Norfolk.......................................................153-10
Kamden Dusatko, Stanton..................................................148-6
Carter Meier, Pierce..............................................................147-9
Dalton Gieselman, Bloomfield..............................................147-7
Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic....................147-6
Pole Vault
Landon Nelson, Norfolk Catholic, 2011...........................................15-3
Mayson Ostermeyer, Crofton.................................................13-6
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth......................................................13-6
Talon Krebs, Neligh-Oakdale.................................................13-0
Matthew Johnson, Creighton.................................................12-6
John Clausen, Norfolk Catholic.............................................12-6
Jordan Settles, North Bend Central......................................12-6
Jax Jacobson, West Point-Beemer.........................................12-0
Clayton Carney, Norfolk Catholic...........................................12-0
Troy Reynolds, North Central.................................................12-0
Dylan Haase, Valentine..........................................................12-0
Jax Jacobson, West Point-Beemer..........................................12-0
Noah Post, North Bend Central.............................................12-0
100
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2016..............................................10.30
Caid McCart, West Holt........................................................10.97
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton........................................................10.99
Brody Krusemark, Pender....................................................10.99
Parker Borer, Boone Central................................................11.00
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth.....................................................11.05
Lucas Ronnfeldt, BRLD........................................................11.06
Evan Willits, Pierce...............................................................11.10
Trevor Thomson, Summerland.............................................11.17
200
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2015..............................................21.30
Parker Borer, Boone Central.................................................22.40
Kalen Krohn, Norfolk...........................................................22.64
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton........................................................22.66
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth......................................................22.74
Evan Willits, Pierce................................................................22.78
Trevor Thomson, Summerland.............................................22.83
Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne......................................................22.89
Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsday HF......................22.90
Shot Put
Bubba Kramer, West Holt, 2003..............................................62-10
and Kevin Ramaekers, Norfolk Catholic, 1988
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic..........................................54-3
Kamden Dusatko, Stanton...........................................53-3½
J.T. Brands, Oakland-Craig...............................................52-5
Barrett Wilke, Stanton......................................................51-5
Matt Logue, Ponca........................................................50-8½
Daylin Mallory, Norfolk.....................................................50-3
Jake Peitz, Hartington-Newcastle...................................49-9
Jacob Ottis, Battle Creek..............................................49-1¾
Long Jump
John Kersenbrock, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 2009..........................23-10½
Landon Olson, Battle Creek .........................................23-1¼
Cade Hammer, Creighton.............................................22-5¾
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce..................................................21-11¾
Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk....................................................21-9½
Boden Obst, Battle Creek.............................................21-3¾
Nate Decker, Elkhorn Valley...........................................20-11
Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River..................................20-8½
Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger..........................................20-7
Triple Jump
Eric Wynia, Hartington, 1997..................................................47-5½
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce.................................................43-10½
Cade Johnson, Wakefield...........................................42-11¼
Eli Hays, Clarkson/Leigh...............................................42-4½
Bennet Sievers, Hartington-Newcastle...........................42-1
Boden Obst, Battle Creek.............................................41-7¼
L.J. McNeill, Oakland-Craig...............................................41-6
Cade Hammer, Creighton..............................................41-5½
Treven Weddle, West Point-Beemer..................................41-0
400
Jaron Dock, Norfolk, 2004.......................................................48.67
Kalen Krohn, Norfolk......................................................51.55
Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne................................................51.95
Alex Kuehn, Hartington Cedar Catholic .......................51.95
Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger........................................52.03
August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger.....................................52.26
Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay HF....................52.40
Bodie True, Osmond.......................................................52.80
Jackson Waldo, Chambers/Wheeler Central.................53.00
800
Greg Rathke, Wisner-Pilger, 1983........................................1:55.50
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic .................2:02.85
August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger.................................2:04.75
Alex Christo, Boone Central........................................2:04.82
Abraham Larson, Stanton...........................................2:05.01
Mason Hagan, North Central.......................................2:05.18
Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton..............................................2:06.50
Titus Tillman, Battle Creek.........................................2:06.70
Cade Johnson, Wakefield...........................................2:06.87
1,600
Kyle Wyatt, Albion/Petersburg, 2000...................................4:20.97
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk..................................................4:28.83
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic .............4:30.77
Abraham Larson, Stanton..........................................4:46.84
Grant Lander, Homer...................................................4:47.72
Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton..............................................4:49.27
Addison Smith, Wausa................................................4:49.97
Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic..................................4:53.57
Jack Lancaster, Valentine............................................4:54.70
3,200
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2022..............9:22.19
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic.............9:22.19
Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic..............................10:17.39
Tristen Kittelson, Norfolk..........................................10:21.77
Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth..............................................10:22.03
Grant Lander, Homer................................................10:22.12
Brody Taylor, Ponca..................................................10:29.62
Jesus Zavala, Wayne................................................10:33.77
Dyami Berridge, Winnebago.....................................10:39.99
110 High Hurdles
Scott Marshall, Norfolk, 1980.................................................14.12
Deagan Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge...................14.64
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central....................................14.80
Keaton Wattier, O’Neill...................................................14.94
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce.............................................15.10
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge......................15.20
Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek...................................15.40
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek.......................................15.60
Addison Croghan, Pierce................................................15.65
300 intermediate Hurdles
Jon Love, Norfolk Catholic, 2008.............................................38.20
Beau Ruskamp,Wisner-Pilger.........................................39.10
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central...................................42.16
Spencer Hille, Plainview.................................................42.25
Ryan Prim, Norfolk..........................................................42.62
Keaton Wattier, O’Neill...................................................42.82
Alex Phelps, Wayne........................................................42.93
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce.............................................42.96
Brant Benes, Boone Central..........................................43.03
4x100
Valentine (Stephen, Itaaheau, Cumbow, List), 1994................42.60
Norfolk 43.95
(Jacob Bender, Kalen Krohn, Rowdy Bauer, Jacob Sanchez)
West Holt 44.78
Stanton 44.90
Pierce 45.03
Battle Creek 45.03
North Central 45.17
Pierce (B) 45.87
Ponca 46.00
4x400
Norfolk (Halbur, Gengzler, Benish, Johnson), 1972 3:23.30
Boone Central 3:34.26
(Alex Christo, Brant Benes, Parker Borer, Jackson Roberts)
Pierce 3:34.86
Hartington Cedar Catholic 3:36.96
Norfolk 3:37.33
BRLD 3:37.90
Wynot 3:39.97
Hartington-Newcastle 3:40.30
West Holt 3:40.56
4x800
Norfolk (Volk, Nelson, Holcomb, Smith), 1988 8:00.30
Norfolk 8:34.39
(Cole Uzzel, Isaac Ochoa, Wyatt Mead, Isaac Guenther)
Hartington Cedar Catholic 8:46.00
Battle Creek 8:54.80
Ponca 8:58.01
Plainview 9:02.10
Osmond 9:05.30
BRLD 9:09.90
North Central 9:14.20
Coaches, if you have an athlete or athletes who should be on these charts, please email jmurphy@norfolkdailynews.com.