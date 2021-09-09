The Norfolk High boys tennis squad won all of its matches in dual action against South Sioux Thursday afternoon.
With the win, the Panthers--keyed by three returning seniors--continued what has been a very successful season--following up a dual win over Hastings with the win over the Cardinals, as well as winning the Columbus Invitational and finishing second in the Lincoln High/Lincoln Northeast tournament recently.
The team’s seniors include No. 1 singles player Jackson Schwanebeck (7-2 record), No. 2 singles player Kalen Krohn (9-0), and Chase Carter partnering with junior Michael Foster (9-0) in No. 1 doubles.
A pair of juniors, Alex Bauer and Logan Bosh, are 6-3 in No. 2 doubles as well.
Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said that the team will now be moving into a more difficult part of its schedule, but is confident in the group’s potential to keep the success coming.
Over the next 10 days the Panthers will play in four tournaments, traveling to Fremont, Lincoln East, Millard North and culminating with the Papillion Invite--which Krueger said is commonly referred to as “mini-state.”
“We are extremely proud of our efforts so far this season. We are playing well, but the hard work and results we've accumulated so far won't mean anything if we can't translate it into playing the same level of tennis against the better teams we will start seeing this upcoming Saturday,” Krueger said.“In the course of these 10 days we will see every team that finished in the top seven at state last year with returning players and up-and-comers that always pose a problem. I believe we are ready and look forward to the challenge these teams will bring to us.”
One of those seniors who is playing well, providing leadership, and giving his teammates--and his coach--confidence is Kalen Krohn, who defeated his South Sioux opponent 8-0 on Thursday in singles and then teamed with Schwanebeck to win a No. 3 doubles match 8-1.
“Kalen hasn’t lost a match all year; he’s 9-0 and won the Columbus tournament and also the Lincoln High/Lincoln Northeast tournament,” Krueger said. “He doesn’t have the most technically sound strokes, but he moves the ball around, he’s fast, never gives up on points, and he’s smart on the court.”
Krohn said that being undefeated at this point is a big improvement over last season when he was “not 9-0,” although he finished with a 26-14 overall record, adding that he’s “been practicing for the competition that is coming up.”
“I definitely hit harder shots (than last year) now, and I’m starting to set the tempo myself instead of letting opponents do it for me,” Krohn said. “Because I have more experience, I’m going for more difficult shots than I used to, and it works. Experience helps a ton.”
Krohn said that playing singles is his “favorite,” because it allows him to take advantage of his speed and jumping ability.
“Speed is one of my best attributes, so I definitely get to show that off in singles,” Krohn said. “And jumping up at the net when they try to lob it over me, getting up there and slamming it back--those athletic plays are my favorite plays.”
“My serve gets better, faster and more consistent every time I play,” he said. “My backhand is consistent, and my forehand is getting really consistent--that’s one thing I’ve improved a lot since last year.”
Krohn said his primary goal this season is to earn a medal at the state tournament, finishing among the top eight players in No. 2 singles.
“I was seeded No. 11 last year, and it kind of played out that way,” Krohn said. “I’m working on keeping my record up, so I can get a good seeding at state.”
He also feels that his fellow-seniors, especially, have the potential to also medal at state and believes the Panthers can finish “among the top teams” at state.
“Jackson and Chase are really good teammates, fun to practice and play with,” Krohn said. “We’re all super-competitive, so we all make each other better. We’re always out hitting, whenever we can.”
Varsity Singles: #1. Jackson Schwanebeck (N) def. Aiden DeBuhr (SSC) 8-5; #2. Kalen Krohn (N) def Christian Perez (SSC) 8-0; #3. Michael Foster (N) def. Anthony Rodriguez (SSC) 8-0; #4. Chase Carter (N) def. Jesse Hanna (SSC) 8-0; #5.Alex Bauer (N) def. Nate Feenstra (SSC) 8-0; #6. Logan Bosh (N) def. Max Mogensen (SSC) 8-1.
Varsity Doubles: #1. Carter, Foster (N) def. Rodriguez, Feenstra (SSC) 8-0; #2. Bauer, Bosh (N) def. Hanna, Mogensen (SSC) 8-2; #3. Krohn, Schwanebeck (N) def. DeBuhr, Perez (SSC) 8-1.