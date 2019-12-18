The Norfolk Panthers wrestling team got off to the right start in duals season this year with a 42-31 victory over No. 9 Papillion-La Vista on Tuesday night.
In the first home dual of the season, Norfolk battled a scrappy Monarch squad, going back and forth throughout the evening, but the Panthers were able to win four out of the last six matches to help Norfolk capture the dual win.
“It feels good to get a win over a ranked opponent. We were a young team when we lost to this team last year. So the work in the offseason the way that we did, it’s a testament of what the score was tonight,” Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. “The guys have been working really hard.”
Early on in the dual, the Panthers were able to get wins from 170-pound Austin Miller, 220-pound Brayden Heffner, a forfeit victory from 285-pound Jake Jensen and a decision from 113-pound freshman Calvin Empkey.
With the dual knotted up at 21, Norfolk’s Weston Godfrey, ranked No. 6 in the 126-pound weight class in Class A, was down 5-4 going into the final period against Ian Rudner. But he was able to prevail with a 9-6 decision after he had an escape, a reversal and a takedown.
“The upset of the night came from Weston,” Grey said. “It’s a big win for Weston when it comes to district seeding.”
From there, both teams tried to maintain control with Norfolk holding a narrow 30-27 lead.
Norfolk’s freshman 145-pounder, Jake Licking, down 6-5 heading into the final period, came all the way back and gave the Panthers a massive pin to extend the lead to 36-27.
“It’s exciting to see a guy like him to wrestle back through those positions and to get the pin for the team, it sealed the deal,” Grey said.
Then Norfolk junior Josh Licking finished off the Monarchs when he pinned 152-pound Travis Powers in the first 30 seconds of their match.
Although Norfolk came away with the win, Grey wasn’t pleased with every class, as the Panthers were able to win eight out of the 14 matches.
“We still have a lot of work to do. I’m not completely happy with a few weight classes. I thought we gave away some points tonight,” he said. “We’ve got to clean it up before we get to districts and state.”
The next time Norfolk will compete is Friday and Saturday in Grand Island at the Flatwater Fracas, where the Panthers look to maintain focus and gain momentum going into the rest of the season.
“It’s not going to get any easier, but it will be a good test for us,” Grey said.
Norfolk 42, Papillion-La Vista 31
106: Dominic Martinez, PLV, pinned James Cole, 1:49; 113. Calvin Empkey, N, decision over Ben Williams 4-2; 120: Jordan Bobier, PLV, technical foul over Chase Jensen 17-2 4:45; 126: Weston Godfrey, N, decision over Ian Rudner 9-6; 132: Aaron Dittmer, N, pinned Josh Richardson, 1:00; 138: Grady Thober, PLV, pinned Kaleb Van Driel, 0:35; 145: Jacob Licking, N, pinned Landon Roberts, 4:21; 152: Joshua Licking, N, pinned Travis Powers, 0:30; 160: Cole Price, PLV, major decision over Brayden Splater 11-1; 170: Austin Miller, N, pinned Pavle Petrovic, 1:29; 182: Carson Maas, PLV, major decision over Hunter Mangelsen 14-4; 195: Alek Abels, PLV, pinned Laikon Ames, 1:39; 220: Brayden Heffner, N, pinned Kaden Johnson, 5:42; 285: Jake Jensen, N, won by forfeit.