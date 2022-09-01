The Norfolk High School volleyball team needed less than an hour on Thursday night to return to .500 on the young season with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 sweep of Lincoln High on the Panthers' home court.
"From a head coaching standpoint, that's about as complete a match as we could ever ask for," Norfolk coach Dave Hepner said.
Norfolk outperformed Lincoln High in practically every category. The Panthers finished with 12 ace serves and five solo blocks as a team compared to four and one for the Links, respectively. In addition, Norfolk had 35 kills compared to 26 for Lincoln High.
In other words, it was one way to make up for a four-set loss to Grand Island on Tuesday.
"We struggled on Tuesday night, so we had a pretty good practice yesterday," Hepner said. "We worked on a lot of things that we struggled with on Tuesday night (like) our out-of-system balls. Our serve receive has kind of been up-and-down all year, and tonight it was just absolutely amazing. I couldn't have asked for better passing."
In the third set, Lincoln High hung around, rallying from a 21-16 deficit to tie it at 21. But instead of using a timeout, Hepner subbed in libero Nevaeh Brown to strengthen the team's serve receive. On the next play, Tessa Gall knocked through a kill to begin a game-ending 4-0 run.
"They're never going to give up, so that's always a good thing," Lincoln High coach Stephanie Wilcox said. "We're young, we're still figuring some things out, and it's still early in the season."
After a hitting error, Carly Ries walled off a big block to set up match point, and a double block ended it.
Ries, a South Dakota commit, finished with game highs of 14 kills and three solo blocks, while Gall had 12 kills, eight in the second set alone. Ries, Carlie Streich and Jayda Christensen each had a pair of service aces. Tasha Eisenhauer served four aces, including three in the second set.
"They responded to the stuff that we needed to work on," Hepner said. "They really emphasized it tonight and they really attacked it extremely well. Our serves were lights out. It was just a great night for us."
Norfolk was dominant much of the first two sets, using a 16-2 run in the first set to break open a 7-6 contest before a 16-3 run pushed the Panthers past a 5-5 tie in the second.
In the first set, Norfolk got going with a Christensen kill before Streich, Gall, and Christensen all nailed service aces as part of the big run. Ries had six kills in the opening set alone.
A double block from Cameryn Skiff and Tasha Eisenhauer started the second-set scoring run before Eisenhauer added back-to-back ace serves. Ries had an ace serve and a back-row kill on consecutive points before Gall landed three straight kills as part of her eight kills in the second set.
"It wasn't our best performance, but they didn't give up," Wilcox said. "We're still young, so we'll figure it out at some point. It's tough coming 2 1/2 hours away, their home crowd, and it's something we'll learn from and we'll work our way through it."
Norfolk (3-3) travels to face Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday before heading to the Kearney invite on Saturday, Sept. 10. Lincoln High (1-3) visits Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday.
Lincoln High (1-3) 10 15 21
Norfolk High (3-3) 25 25 25
LINCOLN HIGH (kills-aces-blocks): Nicole Haywood 10-0-0, Khami Itzen 2-0-0, Holly Stoebner 2-0-0, Baylee Leiting 0-1-0, Ayla Thompson 0-1-0, Haidyn Case 0-1-0, Claire Raszick 6-1-1, Faith Van Eck 6-1-0.
NORFOLK HIGH (kills-aces-blocks): Carlie Streich 0-2-1; Tessa Gall 12-1-0; Jayda Christensen 4-2-1; Cameryn Skiff 3-0-0; Chloe Signor 1-0-0; Emily Sherman 0-1-0; Carly Ries 14-2-4; Tasha Eisenhauer 1-4-0.