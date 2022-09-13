The Norfolk High volleyball team led two sets to none against Lincoln North Star, but a bewildering performance in the third set allowed the Navigators to gain momentum with a 25-23 win that snowballed into a 19-25, 23-25, 25-23, 27-25, 15-9 North Star victory on Tuesday.
“I think that was the set that cost us the match, because we got down so much and made that massive comeback after being down nine points (18-9),” Panthers coach Dave Hepner said. “We come back, tie it up and take the lead. Then, it seems like our mistakes come at the worst possible times.”
With the two-set advantage secured entering the crucial third set, Norfolk led just once on Tessa Gall’s kill to earn the opening point.
While the Panthers seemed to lack focus — which showed with defensive uncertainty and a lack of communication — North Star gradually increased its lead from four points at 6-2, to five at 13-8, then capitalized on four consecutive errors by the Panthers to lead 18-9.
Norfolk began to cut into the deficit, using a combination of errors by the Navigators with two kills and a block by Gall along with Jaden Kiichler’s kill of an overpass to tie the score at 21.
Unfortunately, the Panthers’ offense went silent again as Norfolk’s final two points came on Navigator errors, while North Star made the most of three kills and an ace for the 25-23 win.
“It’s been happening all season that we give away a lot of points in bunches,” Hepner said. “We score points in bunches at times, but we talk about volleyball as a game of runs. They had a lot more runs late than we did.”
Norfolk had overcome an effective North Star block in the first set, falling behind 8-3 without recording a kill and trailed by five points on several occasions, but the Panthers settled in with a run of their own to tie the score 8-8 — the first of four ties in the set.
The comeback began with an ace serve by Tasha Eisenhauer, then a kill by Gall on an overpass, followed by three straight Carly Ries kills.
The Navigators regained the advantage after each of the first three tie scores, but when Eisenhauer’s tip-kill tied it at 14, Norfolk pulled away to win a back-and-forth battle on kills by Gall and Eisenhauer with Gall’s block locking up a 25-19 win.
In the second set Norfolk took advantage of a disastrous start of three straight errors by North Star and, with the offense getting started on a kill by Eisenhauer, three Ries kills as well as one by Cameryn Skiff, to lead 8-3.
Another lull, however, opened the door for the Navigators, who used two blocks and a kill — all by Ali Jacobs — to create the first of 10 tie scores at 8-8.
A kill by Gall allowed Norfolk to get back in contention at 23-22 and the Panthers finished strong, tying the score on an ace serve by setter Carlie Streich, who then added a quick-tip for a point before setting up Gall’s smash into the North Star block for the 25-23 win.
Still ahead 2-1 in the match, the Norfolk loss in the fourth came after the Panthers gained the lead early and held the advantage despite two early tie scores. Norfolk's largest lead was 9-5 after a solid series of offense, including four Ries kills and another by Skiff.
But North Star kept it close with its best offensive effort of the match — accumulating 15 kills and three ace serves — and stringing together eight straight points to tie the set at 18 and take a 21-18 lead before Norfolk scored on a Ries kill.
Four tie scores and two lead changes later, the Navigators turned a 25-25 tie into a 27-25 win with the help of a serving error by the Panthers and Avery Bowen’s ace serve to tie the match at two game apiece and setting up the fifth set tie-breaker.
North Star took the lead after three early ties, the last at 3-3 as, once again, the Norfolk offense experienced a lull while the Navigators accumulated five consecutive points on two blocks by Jacobs and kills by Macy Roth, Jacobs and Hailey Boltz to turn a 9-7 advantage into match point at 14-8.
A final kill by Boltz countered one last Ries kill to finish North Star’s 15-9 fifth-set victory and wrap up the 3-2 match win.
“The players haven’t been in pressure moments very much here. I think it’s a mentality of being a winner. You’ve got to play fearless. You’ve got to be aggressive,” Hepner said. “At the end of the day you have to say, ‘We have the opportunity to take this from you,’ but sometimes we play not to lose instead of to win, and I thought we did that late.
“We’re up 2-0. We’re in the driver’s seat, but then we were very easily distracted.”
Ries paced Norfolk with 24 kills, while Gall added 20. Streich accumulated 45 set assists.
Lincoln North Star (4-6) 19 23 25 27 15
Norfolk (5-7) 25 25 23 25 9
LINCOLN NORTH STAR (kills-aces-blocks): Ivana Ramos-Berrios 0-0-0, Abby Lottman 0-1-0, Brynn Person 0-1-0, Maddie Dageforde 4-0-1, Avery Bowen 6-1-2, Hailey Boltz 17-2-1, Mikayla Ray 1-0-0, Ali Jacobs 20-1-3, Raleigh Bowen 0-0-0, Macy Roth 14-6-1. Totals 62-12-8.
NORFOLK: complete stats not available.