Norfolk High students selected for all-state music

Each year, approximately 3,000 of the best high school musicians in the state audition for the Nebraska All-State Band, Chorus, Jazz Band and Orchestra, which are sponsored by the Nebraska Music Education Association. Selection as a member of one of these groups is one of the highest music honors attainable in Nebraska.

Among 161 students selected to be a part of the 2021 All-Sate Band, Tyler Wisnieski was selected from Norfolk Senior High School. Wisnieski is a senior trumpet player, and this marks his third year participating in All-State Band.

Melanie Yover, Daniel Weitzmann and Brayden Rittscher are among the 78 students selected to be a part of the 2021 All-State Orchestra. Yover is a senior violinist, Weitzmann is a senior cellist and Rittscher is a double bassist. This will be Rittscher’s second year participating in All-State Orchestra and the fourth year for Yover and Weitzmann.

Marlee Weidner is among the 299 students selected to be a part of the 2021 All-State Chorus. Weidner is a senior alto one.

Rehearsal will take place Wednesday, Nov. 17, and a final public concert will be Friday, Nov. 19, at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

