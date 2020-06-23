Three Norfolk Panther speech team members didn’t let a season cut short by COVID-19 keep them from competing one last time.
Shawn Bryde, Lauren Bosh and Maddox Weckerle-Dietz all broke school records when they qualified for and competed at the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) tournament, which ended Saturday.
Instead of swarms of students practicing lines and performing in front of an audience with judges, the competition was completely online because of COVID-19. All performances were pre-recorded.
Weckerle-Dietz was the first Norfolk High School sophomore to qualify for the national tournament. Bosh, now a junior, was the first student to ever double-qualify for the event.
Bryde, who was a senior, and Bosh were the first Norfolk High students to reach the semifinal round at the NSDA tournament for their duo performance.
“What made it different is that they only had one recording (of us),” Bryde said. “In a live speech tournament, you would perform multiple times if you made it to finals. We did 11 rounds, so that would’ve been 11 performances. But instead, we sat in front of the computer to watch. Once we made it to semifinals, I actually put on my dress shirt and tie.”
Bryde and Bosh have been crafting their duo — a scripted 10-minute, two-person performance — since October. The script is from “Souvenir” by Stephen Temperley and features Florence Foster Jenkins, a woman who can’t sing, and her accompanist, Cosmé McMoon, who is afraid to inform her about her lack of talent.
The pair had to record their own performances in separate rooms to follow the tournament’s online guidelines. Norfolk High’s head coach, Lukas Ziemba, helped them practice recording several times and combined their final performances into one video to submit, Bryde said.
The entire tournament operated through Zoom. Competitors and judges watched the pre-recorded performances during each round of competition.
Bryde and Bosh’s duo ended up in the top 14 out of 204 duos from around the country. Ziemba said he credits their success to how they portrayed the script’s story and their hard work.
“A lot of times you see duos, they are kind of political or they have an agenda. But this one was really just about people and the struggles that they have; I think that’s why we connected so well to it,” Ziemba said. “A lot of it also comes down to Shawn and Lauren’s talent. They would come into my classroom during lunch periods; they were trying to practice whenever they possibly could.”
Weckerle-Dietz competed at the national tournament in original oratory, which is a 10-minute, self-written speech that crafts an argument using evidence and logic. Her speech was about historical amnesia and the causes, repercussions and solutions to that problem, she said.
The most rigorous part was qualifying for the national tournament, Weckerle-Dietz said. Only the top two competitors at the qualifying competition, which was held at Lincoln East High School in February, advanced to nationals.
“To qualify was really an honor in itself,” Weckerle-Dietz said. “I think the NSDA did a good job simulating a competition environment. I was sitting at home and still got the nervous competitive energy that I usually did. I wasn’t expecting it, even though I worked hard and did all I could. It was great to make it.”
Ziemba said he’s grateful to have a sophomore advance to the national competition for the first time.
“When Maddox qualified, we were all so shocked. She didn’t even know to react,” Ziemba said. “She’s really grown as a person; this year she really came out of her shell. That’s what speech does, it really brings people out of their shell.”
The Norfolk Panther speech team has not only achieved several accomplishments, but also has gone through heartbreaking cancellations, Ziemba said.
The season’s Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) district and state competitions were both canceled in March because of COVID-19. The district tournament was canceled the night before it was scheduled.
Bosh said she’s still looking forward to her last year in speech even with most of it still unknown.
“I’m just going to go into it like it’s a regular season. I’m already thinking about events that I’d like to do next year,” Bosh said. “Right now, I’m just thinking it will be normal and not worrying about online. But if it is online, that’s another hurdle, that’s OK — I’ve done it before.”
This past year was Ziemba’s first as a Norfolk High English teacher and the head speech coach. While it was nothing like he imagined, Ziemba said he felt as though the speech team exceeded his expectations with adapting to COVID-19.
“I’m really excited for next year, but right now I’m just giving the season space to have its moment in my head because it was kind of a crazy year for everyone,” Ziemba said. “Things that I’ve never thought I would experience in my first year happened. I’m excited for it to be hopefully normal, but I’m ready if it’s not. I know my team is capable of (competing) online and we are capable of meeting those goals and jumping over them.”