Jing Moreno didn't know he was going to be part of a family — let alone one on the other side of the world — until two months before his adoption.
He grew up in an orphanage in Nanchang, China. When Norfolk residents Lisa and Mike Moreno started Jing's adoption in 2014, he was in his third foster family.
Before he knew it, Jing went from not knowing his biological parents to having two new ones for his 14th birthday.
Now at 19, Jing is a senior and preparing for his next chapter in life: Graduating from Norfolk High School and starting at Northeast Community College in the fall.
"Oh yeah, it was a lot different," Jing said about starting school in Nebraska. "It's been great. (My favorite parts) are the teachers, going to class, classwork, learning. To be with friends."
Lisa and Mike Moreno weren't prepared for adopting Jing or really looking to adopt a child at all, they said. But then Lisa Moreno saw Jing's story online.
Before his adoption, Jing visited the U.S. on a hosting trip, which was sponsored by an organization trying to find homes for older orphans. He landed in Indiana. All of the other children in his group were being adopted.
Lisa Moreno saw Jing's story published on Facebook. A friend of Jing's U.S. host family had one last wish — for him to find a home.
"(The family friend) was dying and one of the things on his bucket list was to see Jing get adopted," Lisa Moreno said. "I thought that was interesting, and I followed the story, and when it seemed like no one was stepping up to adopt him, I thought that maybe God was trying to tell us that we should consider it."
The adoption took about eight months and had to be expedited before Jing's 14th birthday in February 2015. China wouldn't let him be adopted after he turned 14, which is the age orphans leave the foster care system, Lisa Moreno said.
But finally toward the end of February, Mike Moreno was able to board a plane to China to meet Jing and bring him back to Norfolk.
"The cost prohibited us both going because everything came out of our pockets, and it wasn't like we had saved money or planned for this," Lisa Moreno said. "Mike traveled there, spent the night and the next day was partnered with a guide, who said 'OK, we're going to an office to meet your son.' And Mike didn't really know until that point that he was ours."
Right after his 14th birthday, Jing joined the Moreno family. He has two siblings: Aurora, who is a Norfolk High graduate, and Ally, who is a freshman at Lutheran High Northeast.
Jing started at Christ Lutheran and transferred to Norfolk High. One of the challenges he had to face throughout his years in school was navigating his education with cerebral palsy, he said.
"Some people can't understand what I'm saying," Jing said. "That's pretty hard for me."
His teachers have worked hard to make sure Jing still has the same learning opportunities as everyone else, Lisa Moreno said. Some got creative, such as using apps to help him still be involved in discussion-based classes.
Remote learning actually has been working out better for him, Lisa Moreno said. He enjoys the flexibility, and it's a little easier than doing work in the classroom.
"Jing has been a blessing. He can challenge us in a good way. To help us grow, to help us realize, in terms of things we take for granted," Mike Moreno said.
Jing is a tech whiz and always has been passionate about computers, he said. He created his own blog, Loveios.net, which focuses on news and tech support related to Apple and iPhones.
Because he also speaks Chinese, he can read Mandarin and will cruise news websites in China to find the earliest breaking information about Apple products. Then he'll translate it to English for his blog, and other media, including Forbes, have cited his work. Jing receives about 2,000 site visits a month, he said.
If he's not at his computer, Jing will be with the Norfolk High theater department. He's been on the tech crew all four years of high school and manages production lighting.
"He's been operating the lighting crew since he was a freshman," said Taryn Retzlaff, Norfolk High's theater director. "He's a super hard worker and is very courteous and polite. He's an all-around great person with our department. He does an amazing job with all the electronics."
Jing plans to major in cybersecurity at Northeast this fall. He's nervous because he doesn't know anyone there but is excited about classes, he said.
He probably wouldn't have gone to college if he wasn't adopted by the Moreno family, Lisa Moreno said. Most orphans don't get to stay in school or even finish high school.
He would've either been forced to work or turned out on the street, Jing said.
Because of this, Jing will always be grateful to his parents, he said recently in a college scholarship essay.
"Ever fancied being a kid who had a life that's not easy from the start but ultimately gets to have a life he always wanted? Well, that kid is me," Jing wrote. "I am happy that I finally have a family that cares for me. It is because of them I can continue my education, learn from mistakes, as well as how to be independent when I grow into an adult.”