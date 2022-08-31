The Norfolk High softball team had a special season in 2021, accomplishing the program’s first winning season and first trip to the state tournament since 2006.
The Panthers finished with a 28-16 record and a district championship, which provided the ticket to the state tournament
Fifth-year coach Derek Siedschlag said he believes the Panthers have all the pieces necessary to make those results the basis for this season’s goals. Putting those pieces in the best places is the current puzzle facing the coaching staff.
Assisting Siedschlag in coaching the Norfolk varsity are Sean Wetterburg and Jeff Pasold, with Katie Uttecht and Kendra Liermann handling the junior varsity and reserve squads.
“We bring back a good core with seven girls back who were starters during last season, but there are also a lot of unknowns,” Siedschlag said. “We have kids who are going to be on varsity, but we’re not sure of where they’re going to be playing.”
Norfolk returns pitching in the form of Jessica Schmidt — a junior who earned a 20-11 record last season, striking out 183 opposing batters in 174 innings — and Kierstyn Linn, a sophomore who established a 2-2 record while accumulating 40 innings in the circle.
“Jessica is a junior now and will carry the pitching load,” Siedschlag said. “For the other returners it’s a matter of finding the right spot.”
The Panthers expect to have a solid outfield solidified by senior Ava Borgman in left field and Payton Schnoor in center, and an infield featuring returning junior second baseman Emerson Waldow.
The team also brings back Miley Wichman — a junior who spent time catching and in right field but whose athleticism may force a move to shortstop — and Kylie Baumgard, a letter winner as a freshman catcher last year who may secure that position full time.
Linn also is expected to become a position player, possibly in the outfield when not on the mound.
“We need to find a third baseman, a shortstop and a first baseman. That’s the puzzle we need to solve,” Siedschlag said. “Miley caught some last year, but she’s probably going to be playing shortstop a bunch. A lot of our players can play different positions, but we’re looking for people to step up and take the job.”
Siedschlag said the players are aware that “they’re being evaluated every day, so they know they need to bring their ‘A’ game to every practice.”
Hitting is expected to be a team strength. The Panthers totaled 27 home runs last year with three returning players — Borgman (6), Wichman (6) and Waldow (5) — providing 17 of those. Schmidt, Schnoor and Baumgard were among the team’s leading hitters last season as well.
“Coming off of a great ending to last year, we feel like we earned some respect from other teams, that the target is now on our backs to some extent,” Siedschlag said. “We want last year to be a springboard that moves the program forward. We have 40-plus kids in the program, and we want to continue to build on that district championship and trip to state as an expectation every year.
“We just want to control what we can control and play one game at a time without looking ahead. We’d like to host a district and, naturally, take the next step by winning a game at state.”
The team’s motto is “We” this season, the importance of “we over me,” Siedschlag said.
“We don’t want to hear individuals describing what they did, but rather what the team did,” Siedschlag said. “It’s all about the team — we, we, we.”
Norfolk High softball roster
Seniors: Ava Borgman, Kaia Kollmar and Tristen Buss.
Juniors: Emerson Waldow, Payton Schnoor, Brylee Severance, Miley Wichman, Jessica Schmidt, Alyssa Schwindt, Reilly Vrbsky, Henley Morris, Kayla Bobeldyke and Lucy Yost.
Sophomores: Gracie Koch, Lexy Kettler, Zoey Nielsen, Kylie Baumgard, Chloe Harper, Laila Cuevas, Addyson Onate, Casey Koch, Leigha Nelson, Kierstyn Linn, Bella Gangwer, Payton Wylie, Maddie Abler and Emma Rauss.
Freshmen: Brooklyn Branz, Brynn Peterson, Paisley Miksch, Carlie Brandt, London Brink, Izobella Hupke, Brynn Sterud, Maria Martinez, Lola Conway, Makenna Whitney, Bev Bobeldyke, Rory Vrbsky, Kenadee Novacek and Tanner Suhy.