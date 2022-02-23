NELIGH — Lutheran High Northeast and Norfolk High School squared off at the Quiz Bowl on Tuesday.
Lutheran High Northeast ended up placing first place in the Quiz Bowl after competing against its in-city rival, Norfolk High School.
Phil Carlson, the Lutheran High Northeast Quiz Bowl coach, said the competition was close.
“The top three teams there were so close, it could have gone any way,” Carlson said.
Both of the Norfolk high schools competed in the final round. Lutheran High Northeast won by a single question. If the Eagles had lost the question, both teams would have tied for first place.
According to Mackenzie Waltke, the Norfolk High School Quiz Bowl coach, both of the Norfolk schools have been neck-to-neck in the Quiz Bowl for years.
“We're just trading back and forth and back and forth,” Waltke said.
Waltke said Norfolk High School won the Quiz Bowl last year. Then in 2020, Lutheran High won over Norfolk High.
“We get to have this friendly rivalry that is kind of like the cherry on top for us,” Waltke said. “Because it's just this fun inner-city rivalry that we have going on now.”
Although Norfolk High School ended up in second place, the Panthers will be advancing to the state Quiz Bowl with Lutheran High Northeast.
Another team outside of Norfolk that excelled at the tournament was Summerland Public School, which placed third after defeating Pierce High School.
Each team consisted of six players from surrounding high schools. There were a total of 20 teams at the competition Tuesday morning.
The students had 15 seconds to answer questions about various topics. The topics ranged from math, science, geology, spelling and more. If a team got a question right, it then got a bonus question, which is how Lutheran High Northeast won Tuesday.
Waltke said her team meets on Mondays to study for the Quiz Bowl.
“We do general trivia questions and Trivial Pursuit as a team,” Waltke said. “Whatever we can get our hands on.”
The Quiz Bowl was sponsored by the Educational Service Unit 8 in Neligh and lasted from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.