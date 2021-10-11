Norfolk High School Royalty

Kalen Krohn (left) and Delaney Doele were named Norfolk High School’s homecoming king and queen, respectively.
WAYNE — Wayne State continued its domination of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with a three-set sweep over Northern State University from Aberdeen, South Dakota, on Friday evening at Rice Auditorium here on the campus of Wayne State College.
Lutheran High Northeast decided that early in the second quarter was the right time to drop the hammer on Plainview.
The Class C girls golf state tournament looks to be a competitive one in 2021 with plenty of familiar faces returning to the fierce field.
Our Savior Lutheran Church saw more than 600 guests Friday at the fifth annual Project Homeless Connect Norfolk event.
Although neither is currently state-ranked, two of Northeast Nebraska’s best high school volleyball teams — Class C1’s 18-7 Battle Creek and Class C2’s 13-7 Norfolk Catholic —squared off in a five-set thriller at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
I’ll admit that if you look closely enough — OK, maybe you don’t even have to look all that closely — you’ll see dust bunnies. And sand tracked in on the porch. Oh, yeah, and fingerprints on the windows.
So, in other words, my house is not quite spotless.
The Class C No. 3 Norfolk Catholic Knights got off to a strong start and never looked back as they defeated the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast Wolverines 56-3 on Thursday at Memorial Field.
