Norfolk High’s girls cross country team has lofty goals and high expectations for the 2021 season, and justifiably so.
The Panthers return every one of their top seven runners from a season that fell just short of qualifying for the state cross country meet, finishing fourth in a Class A district that sent three teams to state.
Senior Pareena Ponniah, along with juniors Paige Godfrey, Rachel Mortimer and Esther Protzman, are all back for Norfolk. So are sophomores Molly Meier, Nishyia Ponniah and Sierra Rader.
“I have every varsity letter winner back,” coach Megan Means said. “Every member of my varsity team is back, and the varsity last year was very, very consistent; it was those seven.”
Although the team didn’t make it to state, Protzman and Mortimer both qualified individually, gaining valuable experience even though neither medaled.
During the season, Norfolk won its own invitational, the Columbus invite and the Yankton invite — all against quality competition.
“Comparing where we were last year at this time to now, the girls are much stronger than they were last year at this time,” Means said. “They worked really hard over the summer, so I would say where we are now, it’s almost like where we were five weeks into last season.”
Means recalls describing her team as “inexperienced” the past couple of years, but now, “we have that experience,” she said.
“I still have young girls — including the three sophomores — but they’ve all raced with the ‘big dogs’ now,” Means said. “Now we’ve got a bigger group of juniors and Pareena who have been doing this for a couple years to lead them through.”
The Panthers also have depth that can “keep the pressure on kids to do their best,” such as junior Ashlynn Millikan and sophomores Rebeka Guenther and Madison Hall, and also newcomer freshman Abby Foster.
“They’re all going to push each other in a very positive way,” Means said.
Several of the girls, she said, also benefited from an “extremely successful track season” last spring, in which they provided a strong distance element but also a “strength in middle distance.”
“It was nice because we learned that they’ve got some speed, too,” Means said. “We’ve already talked this summer about taking what we were able to do in the spring and work on that speed, which we can use at various times during a race, but especially in the finish. The girls were saying, ‘Let’s work that same way, except do it on a (cross country) course.’ ”
The difference now, she said, is with the returning experience, leadership and ability that the Panthers — full of “really hard workers” — have an opportunity for a successful season.
“I’m just hoping that we put all that together, and we take this to the next level,” Means said. “Their goals are definitely to make it to state, and then to really compete at state — not just get there.”
“Their motto is ‘one team’,” she said. “They’ve bought into the idea that the team isn’t successful unless it’s successful from our top runner to our last runner on the junior varsity team. I think that’s really going to push them to be the best that they can be.”
Means, who is entering her 15th year as coach of the Panthers, will again be assisted by Chris Mueller and Tony Brown.
Norfolk girls cross country roster
Senior: Pareena Ponniah
Juniors: Lily Cohn, Paige Godfrey, Nicole Hasebroock, Ashlynn Millikan, Rachel Mortimer, Esther Protzman and Allison Siefker
Sophomores: Piper Brink, Rebekah Guenther, Madison Hall, Molly Meier, Nevaeh Perrin, Amelia Pinkelman, Nishyia Ponniah, Sierra Rader and Elizabeth Wicker
Freshmen: Madison Cohn, Abby Foster, Hannah Koenig, Landry Waddingham, Izabella Wood, Karen Cuellar Martinez and Aubrie Burke