The Norfolk High girls and boys swimming and diving teams are preparing for another successful season in 2021-22.
Last year, the girls squad finished fourth at the state meet, earning its highest state finish in program history, and the boys were 18th.
This season, Panthers coach David Nelson — who enters his 19th year leading the swimming and diving program — said he believes that the girls are poised for similar success, while the boys group lacks numbers but has plenty of young talent to develop as the season progresses.
“We bring back some state meet experience on the girls team,” Nelson said.
Specifically, he mentioned senior Joslyn Jacobs, who was a third-place medalist in both of her events — the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke — along with Elsie Olberding, a junior who placed in the consolation finals in the 200 individual medley (14th) and the 100 breaststroke (11th); and another senior in Maggie Waddington, who was 10th in the 50 freestyle and swam on all three of the Panther relay teams.
“Those three are the returning state points scorers for our girls squad,” Nelson said.
Nelson said Jacobs and Olberding would likely compete in their specialty events again this year, with a number of girls as candidates to fill various other events. Once those are established, Nelson said he believes the girls team can once again pursue a top 10 performance at the state meet.
“Joslyn is the school record-holder in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke and will be in the top two or three fastest girls returning in those events,” Nelson said. “She’s a special talent and will definitely lead the girls team, not only by what she does in the pool, but also outside of it.”
Jacobs has signed with the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she will be reunited with Annika Harthoorn on the Mavericks swimming and diving team.
Waddington and Olberding, who were close to qualifying for the finals last season, also will add to the Panthers’ core of talent to build around.
“Maggie will be a big part of our relays, but she will also be going after the oldest school record, the 50 freestyle record set by Katie Luellen in 1991,” he said. “Elsie is an overall really strong swimmer; we just don’t know what her events are yet, because she’s so versatile.”
The rest of the girls team will be pieced together as practices continue and the competitive season begins.
“We lost Annika to graduation, which leaves a number of spots that we’ll need to fill, but there are several girls that could move into those events,” Nelson said. “We’re in the process of seeing who those kids might be; for example, we’ve got one swimmer to find to replace Annika on our medley relay that finished with a third-place medal last year.”
Nelson mentioned freshman Adeline Olberding as a noticeable newcomer who would be among that group, as well as three letter winners — senior Nicole Miller, junior Isabel Cavillo and sophomore Sierra Rader — who participated at the state meet as a part of relays last year.
“One of the nice things about the girls program is that we have a really strong age group program right now, with seventh and eighth graders, which suggests that we’ll continue to grow and get better,” Nelson said. “I wouldn’t say that I’ve had as big a group of girls coming through the system as this, so I’m optimistic about the program.”
The boys team, according to Nelson, “has low numbers” with just 11 swimmers available and lacks experience but “does have some talented swimmers that are young and will have time to grow.”
Norfolk returns five athletes that participated in the state swim meet in 2021, led by senior Nathan Filipi, who competed in the 500 freestyle and relays; and sophomore Tim Spray, who swam the 200 and 500 freestyle races at state.
“They both definitely have a chance to contest for medals this season,” Nelson said.
Juniors Trey Foecking and Owen Ash, along with sophomore Peyton Flohr, were members of relay teams at the state meet and, along with freshmen newcomers Teagan Cleveland and Emmett Haake, Nelson said, “will provide depth when we determine their events.”
Norfolk High girls swimming and diving team roster
Seniors: Joslyn Jacobs and Maggie Waddington.
Juniors: Nikki Miller, Elseie Olberding, Isabel Cavillo and Cecilia Kann.
Sophomores: Danica Jacobs, Liya Wingett, Sierra Rader, Alexis Evert, Ava Miller, Giannah Ortez, Elizabeth Wicker and Katie Barr.
Freshmen: Adeline Olberding, Danielle Carney, Aubrie Burke, Adriana Faust and Landry Waddington.
Norfolk High boys swimming and diving team roster
Seniors: Nathan Filipi and Trey Foecking.
Juniors: Khoa Tran and Owen Ash.
Sophomores: Brendyn Luna, Timothy Spray, Peyton Flohr and Tayton Salmon.
Freshmen: Teagan Cleveland, Emmett Haake and Alec Foecking.