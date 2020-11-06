After their season came to an abrupt end in March, Norfolk High School theater students were itching to get back on stage.
The team’s musical, “The Addams Family,” didn’t even make it to a full-fledged community performance as COVID-19 began to take away activities, sports and eventually in-person school for students around the state.
Six months later, the theater department was back in business for a new season — with several new adaptations because of the pandemic.
Now members are preparing for upcoming competitions beginning the first week of November with the Greek tragedy one-act “Medea.”
Taryn Retzlaff, director of the theater department, said while it’s been tough to stick to new health guidelines while rehearsing, it’s worth it to still be able to compete.
“It has really forced us to be very organized, which isn’t a bad thing at all; we just had to be on top of what our goals are,” she said. “There hasn’t been a lot of room for trial and error. We did our best as long as we could; now we are putting finishing touches on (the production) so we can start competition season.”
“Medea” was adapted from a full-length play by the department. The lead female role, Medea, struggles with the challenges that come after her husband, Jason, is unfaithful — and she seeks revenge.
The tragic script is a stark contrast from the team’s 2019 one-act, “Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical,” which landed a runner-up title at the NSAA Class A State Play Production Championships.
Difficult changes
From the start of the fall semester, the one-act team has dealt with several adaptations.
Auditions, which were later than normal, were more challenging because they had to be virtual. This could be one possibility why the number of students involved dropped by half from last year, Retzlaff said.
With about 50 students on the team, many have dual roles of acting and being on the set or technical crew.
Senior Addison Bates is an ensemble member and the understudy for Medea. Bates said she had to keep redoing her audition tape until it was perfect, which was more difficult than her previous three years in the department. But the biggest change for her was the decreased number of practices.
“It’s definitely different from not having practice every day of the week anymore,” she said. “It takes more effort to get lines memorized and to practice at home.”
Rehearsals are three days a week and shorter to reduce the risk of COVID-19. The practices also consist of social distancing, reciting lines through a mask and intense cleaning between practices.
It might seem tough to perform in a mask, but senior Ian Cullin, who plays the male lead of Jason, said it’s all about projection. The team will start using clear face masks soon for dress rehearsals, and at district and state competitions, masks are required only when actors aren’t performing.
“I’m just glad we can do practices in person,” Cullin said. “We have been doing really well with everything that has been happening this year, so I’m really impressed with how we’re handling it all. I mean, we could either do it like this or not do it at all.”
Cullin said he can’t help but brace for the possibility of his last one-act season ending early because of the pandemic, but he’s looking forward to more than a month filled with competition.
A new way of competing
The one-act team is hosting its own invite for 11 other schools on Saturday, Nov. 7, and will travel to York for another on Friday, Nov. 13. The following day the department will participate in a virtual event hosted by Midland University.
The team will compete in Kearney on Saturday, Nov. 21, continue to the district contest on Saturday, Dec. 5, and the state championships are Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 9-11, Retzlaff said.
For now, the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is allowing competitions to go on as planned, but with several regulations.
Masks will be required for spectators, judges and those not actively performing on stage. Schools will be allowed to still wear masks while performing and won’t be penalized for the decision, Retzlaff said.
There is also a new requirement of an hour break between each performance, so teams don’t cross when setting up or taking down sets. It also allows for more time to disinfect the stage.
Norfolk’s Johnny Carson Theatre — which is the site of the state championships every year — has more than 1,200 seats. It’s a possibility spectators will be limited or dismissed after their team is finished, Retzlaff said.
“I think the students are just really excited, especially to just have a season,” Retzlaff said. “The last time we were together before this year would’ve been March 13. We had worked from January through March (on “The Addams Family”) and when it was canceled, there were a lot of heartbroken kids. So it was awesome to get back to the Carson theater. I think students have really valued that and adapted to the changes.”
Cullin said he is ready to shift from a comedic lead in last year’s one-act to playing the tragic production of “Medea,” which also was chosen specifically for its broadcasting rights for virtual performances.
“Our team has done so much work and has been on top of everything,” Cullin said. “It's awesome how far we are at this moment in time; usually we are not this ahead. I think by the Norfolk invite, we will definitely be ready.”