OMAHA — Brayden Heffner’s knee finally gave out before his desire to compete ever did.
After picking up his second win of the Class A state tournament on Friday despite having major injuries to a knee, Heffner finally could go on no longer.
After several stoppages during a third-round consolation match against Omaha Westside’s Ryan Zatechka, Norfolk High’s 285-pound senior lost by injury default in 3 minutes, 11 seconds.
But he finished with a 2-2 record and one win short of a medal despite having a knee with a torn ACL and meniscus and likely a torn MCL as well. Those injuries were suffered during last week’s district tournament championship match.
“He just loves to wrestle and wanted to know how he would finish,” Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. “Now he can go on in life without second-guessing what would have been or what could have been. Now he knows. He left everything on the mat.”
Heffner quickly pinned Papillion-La Vista’s Jace Wheeler in 41 seconds to begin his day.
But he struggled while falling behind to Zatechka.
Then while trying to escape, Heffner had Zatechka fall onto his legs from behind and that quickly signaled the end of his state tournament.
He was helped off the mat and out of the arena by two of his coaches, and Grey pulled him down a hallway on a cart before he was joined by family and teammates.
“I think he gained a lot of respect,” Grey said. “Everyone sees the heart of that kid now. Now he gets to chase his dreams and go on and be successful with his business.
“He wanted to keep going, but that leg was done. He couldn’t walk off the mat, and we had to haul him on a cart. I wish he had a medal to hang on his wall, but I’m going to talk about Brayden Heffner for the rest of my life and the rest of my career at Norfolk High.”
Overall, it was a rough second day for Norfolk. The Panthers won’t have anyone competing for a state title on Saturday after going 0-3 in semifinal matches.
Jesse Lewis saw his bid for a second consecutive state title end with a close 3-1 loss to undefeated Darrelle Bonam Jr. of Omaha Central at 113 pounds.
At 126, Calvin Empkey was pinned by Columbus’ Adrian Bice in 2:28 while Omaha Westside’s Michael Myers topped Jacob Licking 5-1 at 152.
“That’s a huge disappointment,” Grey said. “I’m scratching my head still to figure out where we went wrong or where I went wrong as a coach. Maybe I didn’t prepare them right, but I look back and we did a lot of the same stuff as we did last year, and we had a great year last year.
“I’ve just got to go back and look at film and see what we can do to get better for next year because we only have two seniors on this team, and I’m not happy with how this finished by any means.”
Dylan Busch provided a highlight for Norfolk in the evening session. He secured a takedown — and with it a medal — at the end of his 145-pound consolation match against Gretna’s Ayden Hall for a 4-3 victory.
Lewis, Empkey, Busch and Licking will all compete on Saturday to place somewhere between third and sixth.
“I think it’s great for us to bring home four medals for the guys,” Grey said. “It’s not how we wanted to end for sure, but it’s not because of the kids’ lack of effort. We had some tough matches and tough draws, but everybody does at a state tournament.”
Norfolk enters the final day tied for seventh place with North Platte with 62 points.