The Norfolk High volleyball team is banking on a good, competitive summer as evidence that the team is ready to challenge the state’s best in Class A.
If the players are making some noise on the court during matches — an emphasis this fall — second-year coach Dave Hepner said he believes the team has a chance to make noise during the upcoming season.
“The No. 1 thing we’re emphasizing this season is our communication; when we’re not talking, we don’t play very well,” Hepner said. “When we’re talking, we’re very good.”
Hepner said he spent his first year of coaching the Panthers getting his players to play hard, to not let balls hit the floor without making an all-out effort.
“They bought in, and the best part of being in Norfolk for me is the volleyball girls, the girls I coach,” Hepner said. “They make me want to come to work every day. I’m so rejuvenated by kids like these.”
Norfolk’s roster includes senior letter winners Tessa Gall (OH), Carlie Streich (S), Cameryn Skiff (MH) and Abby Ruda (DS) as well as senior candidates Jayda Christensen (MH), Emily Sherman (DS) and Chloe Signor (RS).
Three junior letter winners also return in recent University of South Dakota verbal commit Carly Ries (OH), Tasha Eisenhauer (RS/S) and Nevaeh Brown (DS).
Now, as the season begins, the Panthers have set the bar high with goals of being in the hunt for a Heartland Athletic Conference title as part of seasonlong improvement that results in an improved record and to be in the picture for a shot at the state tournament in Lincoln by season’s end.
“We believe we’re pretty good. We were 38-12 in a six-day span this summer, and we’ve won the Norfolk summer league tournament two years in a row now for the first time in its 10- or 12-year history,” Hepner said. “I really feel like, if we stay healthy, this could be a top eight team in Class A, a team among the eight teams in the state tournament.”
Hepner refers to the improvements made during last year’s 18-18 season as evidence of the team’s preparation for success.
“We started with the best record in school history, followed by a rough middle of the season, then bounced back to win the first-round district game at Grand Island just a week after they had swept us to make it to the district final against Lincoln Southwest,” Hepner said. “We started the season against Southwest, and our season ended against Southwest, but there was lots of improvement throughout the year.”
The Panthers also will open the new season against the Silver Hawks, which Hepner said would provide his team with a “measuring stick” about where it stands and what it needs to continue to work on.
“We have strong servers, high-efficiency hitters, defenders,” Hepner said. “We’re looking to improve upon communication, timing and speeding up our offense. Serve receive and defense will continue to be a focus.
"We emphasize the concept that little by little, day by day, we’re looking for ways to improve each moment we’re together. We want to serve and pass with the best teams in the state and play as hard as we can every time we step on the court.”
Assisting Hepner this season are varsity assistant Cami Ronspies, junior varsity coach Makayla Hansen, reserve coach Dean Mortland and freshman coach Allie Kellogg.
Norfolk High volleyball roster
Seniors: Abby Ruda, Cameryn Skiff, Carlie Streich, Chloe Signor, Emily Sherman, Jayda Christensen and Tessa Gall.
Juniors: Carly Ries, Leann Miller, Myranda Hansen, Nevaeh Brown, Raina Andreasen and Tasha Eisenhauer.
Sophomores: Adalia McWilliams, Alexa Brown, Carley Garrod, Cassidy Clausen, Eden Wapelhorst, Emma Long, Greta Peters, Hailey Wacker, Hannah Werner, Helena Frey, Jaden Kiichler, Jaisa Petty, Karagen Doele, Lexus Waggerman, Lindsay Herley, Morgan Nielsen and Paige Kollmar.
Freshmen: Alyssa Miller, Atley Baumann, Bo Caskey, Emerson Konopasek, Harlie Ruppert, Lexi Maxey, Maran Andersen, Morgan Barritt, Cheyenne Olson and Reyna Jacobo.