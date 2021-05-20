Ian Cullin said he always wanted to be a pediatrician since he was 6 years old, but his exposure to theater at Norfolk High School changed his trajectory the moment of his first audition.
Cullin didn’t audition for the first play of his freshman year because he didn’t think he would be interested. But when the second production came along, people encouraged him to try out.
“People started asking me if I was going to try out for the next play and I said, ‘I mean, I could,’ ” he said. “On the last day of those auditions — during the last five minutes — I said, ‘OK, I gotta do this’ and I’ve been hooked ever since.”
Cullin’s tenacity and dedication to theater recently earned him the recognition of Senior of the Year from the Nebraska High School Theater Academy, a program from Omaha Performing Arts that connects more than 6,000 students to opportunities with Broadway professionals.
Cullin has participated in 11 productions during his time at Norfolk High and landed several leading roles in many of them.
He said “Shrek The Musical” was his most memorable performance — while playing the character Lord Farquad, he had to be on his knees the whole time, wearing a costume with fake legs making him look exceptionally short.
Taryn Retzlaff, Norfolk High’s drama director, said Cullin also played Rufus in the “Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical,” Jason in “Medea,” Gomez Addams in “The Addams Family Musical” and Hans in “Frozen Jr.”
He also helped the Norfolk High team win two Class A state runner-up titles in play production and earn the Thespian Society Chapter Select for “1984.”
“I am so proud of Ian and all the hard work he has poured into theater over the past four years,” Retzlaff said. “Ian is one of the hardest workers I know and his work ethic is impeccable. With every show he participated in, we saw his confidence and acting ability improve. ... This kid is going places.”
Cullin graduated from Norfolk High on Sunday. He will be attending Midland University in the fall to major in arts management so he can focus on his future in musical theater.
The end goal is to become an actor on Broadway. Cullin said he could see himself performing somewhere in Chicago or New York City. But for now, he will be celebrated in a Tony Awards-style red carpet event at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha to receive his award.
The Nebraska High School Theater Academy Showcase will feature student honorees from 60 schools around the state on Monday, June 7, at 7 p.m. Broadway performer and Omaha native Kevyn Morrow will host the event, and there will be multiple live and digital performances.
Cullin said he’s looking forward to his future in theater but also will miss what got him started at Norfolk High.
“All the people around me — the directors and students who absolutely love theater — impacted me in a way that made me feel like I want to be a part of this all the time,” Cullin said. “Norfolk High School was really the one thing that made me want to love and want to do theater.”