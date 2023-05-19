Dadrian Medel has pushed through a lot of setbacks on his way to graduation.
He was diagnosed with cancer at age 9, which required full medical intervention: Chemotherapy, regular scans, the works. But difficulties continued even after he was clear of cancer.
In his fifth grade year, Medel developed an autoimmune condition known as ITP, in which the body attacks its own platelets, preventing blood clotting. The diagnosis required him to miss nearly half of that year of school.
In junior high, Medel was prevented from participating in contact sports he enjoyed, such as basketball, because of the discovery of a vertebra stress fracture.
His autoimmune condition reappeared in January 2020, Medel’s freshman year of high school, requiring him to again miss classes for treatment. Then just as Medel was preparing to finally return to class, “COVID hit,” said his mother, Lynzi Medel.
Because it would take nearly 18 months for Medel’s immune system to recover, he had to miss the rest of his freshman year and the entirety of his sophomore year. He was “on his own,” Lynzi Medel said, for the first sophomore semester, until the school figured out how to better provide remote learning options for Medel.
“He didn’t complain. He just wanted to be back at school, and that was all that mattered,” Lynzi Medel said.
“Once COVID hit, I really lost connection with a lot of the other students,” Medel admitted.
But he immediately added, “I think it’s hard for anybody, but, when you have family, that’s really all you need.”
Medel, despite undergoing a long and difficult nine years, is a quietly and determinedly positive person.
“Honestly, it’s made us both a lot stronger,” said Lynzi Medel. “I think one thing that I just appreciate about Dadrian is that there’s never been excuses with him.”
“With all that I’ve been through, it’s just about being positive, and knowing that there’s always a positive to everything, even when you’re at your lowest points,” Medel said. “I think having a positive attitude played a big role in my life. I think it had a lot to do with what the outcome is, where I am now.”
Instead of focusing on the parts of his high school experience he missed, Medel prefers to focus on the high points of the last few years, like his favorite class: “Probability and statistics, with Mr. Mueller.”
Although he was prevented from playing contact sports he enjoyed, Medel found another way to get involved at the high school.
Medel, at the prompting of his friend Tommy Stanton, ended up going out for the tennis team.
“It was definitely something new,” Medel said. “I’ve never even held a tennis racket before this year.”
And, though tennis isn’t exactly a team sport, “without the other people, I probably wouldn’t have enjoyed it as much as I did,” Medel said. “Just having other people there … though it is an individual sport … for me, it was a lot of other people being there that made it something I enjoyed.”
Community, family and friends are important to Medel — “Friends and family are what make life good, enjoyable, happy,” Medel said — and it’s evident he’s well-liked by each of those groups.
Medel was crowned 2023’s winter royalty king, which he said took him by surprise.
“That was pretty cool, because I thought I had no chance. But I guess people thought different,” Medel said. “It felt nice to know how much people want the best for me, if that’s what it is. I hope so. It really opened my eyes about what people ... I don’t know, I guess just how much people care about me.”
His mother said Medel’s older siblings “absolutely adore him. He thinks that they’re his rock, but he has no idea.”
Graduating prompts mixed emotions for Medel, who missed a significant portion of his time in high school. “I know basically everybody, I get along with everybody, and that part I’m going to miss,” Medel said, adding that he looks forward to college.
In the near future, Medel intends to attend Northeast Community College to start on his business management degree. His eldest sibling, Stefan, also holds a business management degree, which Medel noted was an influence.
“Following in his footsteps would be pretty nice,” Medel said.
As to where he hopes to end up in the long-term?
Medel said he hasn’t quite decided, but he knows what’s most important to him.
“I think, as long as I’m close to people that I know,” Medel said, “I wouldn’t mind small-town Norfolk.”