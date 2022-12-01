Norfolk High girls wrestling returns medalists

In its first season of competition, the Norfolk High girls wrestling team returned home from the Nebraska School Activities Association’s state tournament in Omaha with a Class A state runner-up trophy along with four individual medalists.
Three sophomores — Tiearra Pollard (sixth place), Victoria Maxey (third) and Lesly Rodriguez (second) — are all back to lead the Panthers in 2022-23.
“For their first year, only qualifying four girls but medaling all four of them — with three returning — to finish as the state runner-up was quite an accomplishment,” coach Justin Grey said. “With the success those girls had during a successful freshman year, we think our girls team will be a force to be reckoned with.”
A senior graduate from last year, fourth-place medalist Rylee Hoppe, is now representing Norfolk as a member of the York College wrestling squad.
“Rylee Hoppe, the first girl in our program to be with us for four years from her freshman year on, is now wrestling at York College,” Grey said. “That’s pretty cool for the girls in our program to see that there’s another level they can go to and get some of your college paid for.”
Grey said the success of the girls team, which also won the district title last year, has been a springboard for the program, which has seen its numbers grow from 11 girls on the team a year ago to 24 on the Panthers’ roster now. The junior high numbers also have increased from 20 to 45.
“We had four qualifiers, but we were in a tough district and had other girls who were close to qualifying also,” Grey said. “Jazmin (Haller) was close to qualifying, Laila Cuevas was close, and junior Kayla Bobeldyke has mat experience now, so I really like what we have.
“We have some inexperience, but I think we can have another great year with our girls this year, and I like the fact that there are now 14 weight classes. I think people are going to see technique take a big step up during the year and at the state meet, which is what you want.”
Grey said Pollard has been wrestling “since she was a little girl, and for her to get sixth at state was good, but we really did have even higher expectations for her — maybe to be among the top three — because she’s that good.”
“Victoria Maxey is a great athlete, very coachable and tough to beat,” Grey said. “For her to medal as a freshman who had never wrestled before, she picked it up fast. She’s quick, she’s strong and she loves winning.”
Grey described Rodriguez as aggressive “with a motor that just doesn’t quit.”
“Before the match, she’s pacing, moving,” Grey said. “We have to teach her to calm down and save that energy for the match.”
Grey said all three are great young leaders for the program and that he wouldn’t be surprised to see them go farther at the state meet, possibly in the finals and the parade of champions.
“We didn’t know what to expect last year. We were just practicing hard,” Grey said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re not satisfied this year, so we need to not overlook anybody, to practice like you’re last and have the confidence like you’re first.”
Grey is once again the head coach for the girls program this season but said that as the program continues to grow, the girls will require an adjustment with coaches of their own at the high school and the junior high.
“I think we proved that our school needed to have a girls wrestling team, and the girls deserved it,” Grey said. “So next year it will be time to hire girls wrestling coaches — a head coach and assistants.”
Norfolk High girls wrestling roster
Senior: Taeya Waggerman, Tristeena Schaefer, Ashanti Dillard and Natallie Jimenez.
Juniors: Jazmin Haller, Kalli Mangelsen, Kayla Reyna and Kayla Bobeldyke.
Sophomores: Caidence Bethards, Tiearra Pollard, Victoria Maxey, Laila Cuevas, Karen Cuellar, Sandy Figueroa, Brynn Rusk, Casey Koch, Lesly Rodriguez and Avalynn Graham.
Freshmen: Jerzi Rabbass, Kylie Beeken, Rory Vrbsky, Raegan Mangelsen, Lola Conway and Beverly Bobeldyke.