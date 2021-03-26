The Norfolk High girls track and field team returns three state qualifiers from 2019.
They are junior pole vaulter Nealy Brummond, who earned a third-place medal at the state meet as a freshman; senior jumper Alexis Sovereign, a seventh-place medalist in the high jump who also ran a leg of the 4x400 relay; and senior hurdler Amaya Williams, who also picked up a seventh-place medal in the 300 meter low hurdles and also finished 12th in the 100 intermediate hurdles.
“Those are our three girls who return with state experience,” coach Gary Schuurmans said. “Interestingly, five of the nine seniors that are back are throwers.”
Those throwers — who, Schuurmans clarified, are all competing at a sophomore level of experience after the loss of last season — include Makenna Skiff, Grace Day, Agdaly Sanchez, Elyssa Tuttle and Yvette Mendoza.
“They are all currently competing in both the shot and discus, and they are going to form the core of our group of throwers,” Schuurmans said. “It’s nice to see that they’re all still with us and still being competitive.”
“They’ve all improved, and whoever comes out of that group as the top three will have a chance to qualify for the state meet,” he said. “But there’s going to be quite a bit of competition to get that far.”
Despite the number of throwers; however, Schuurmans said Norfolk’s deepest area of the team will be in the long, triple and high jump events.
“Ali Sovereign, as a returning state place-winner, will lead a large number of underclassmen in those events,” Schuurmans said. “Between them, our throwers and Nealy Brummond returning in the vault, our field events should be strong.”
However, Schuurmans pointed out that the team’s entire group of 19 sophomores, as well as its 25 freshmen, saw the season end before their first year of high school track and field began and have yet to experience a varsity meet for the Panthers.
“It’s going to be a really interesting year, but I really like where we’re at with our young kids,” Schuurmans said. “We’ve got good numbers, they really work hard, they’re inexperienced, so I think their growth over the season could be tremendous.”
“Our juniors — who are just starting to find themselves in terms of events and competition — will give us some depth, I hope,” he said. “But with all our inexperience, I think we’ll improve immensely.”
While the coaches’ focus will be on finding places for and teaching events to a large and inexperienced group of athletes, leadership along the way will be provided by upperclassmen like Gemma Mendez in the distance group, Kayla Chambers in the sprints, Amaya Williams with the hurdlers and Sovereign among the jumpers.
“Two years ago we struggled in invites because we lacked some depth in many areas; last year I thought we had established a much better work environment,” Schuurmans said. “So far, I think, especially on the track, we have taken last year’s attitude to the next step. Our preparation has been good. Field events will take a bit more time to pick up the techniques again, but there is potential.”
The Panthers’ coaching staff for the 2021 season will include Schuurmans (hurdlers), Josh Long (jumps), Jared Lechner (sprints), Michelle Fisher (pole vault), Matt Skiff (throws) and Angie Means (distance).
“There are great individuals and numbers at all grade levels, but with the large group of freshmen and sophomores, I look for a lot of improvement as the season progresses and see this as the first of many successful years to come,” Schuurmans said. “We will see some really good competition during the year, and the district is loaded in many events, but I feel like we can have a really good season with the possibility to be very successful by the end of the season.”
Norfolk girls track roster
Seniors: Kayla Chambers, Grace Day, Gemma Mendez, Yvette Mendoza, Agdaly Sanchez, Makenna Skiff, Alexis Sovereign, Elyssa Tuttle, Amaya Williams and Maryiana Rojas.
Juniors: Kelsie Alberts, Kaidence Boyd, Nealy Brummond, Brooke Burbach, Courtney Grissom, Abbigail Long, Ashtyn Magnussen, Kelcie Painter, Taylor Schmidt, Amanda Sellin, Claire Steskal and Melorie Summers.
Sophomores: Ava Armbruster, Caitlin Christian, Mallori Cobb, Lily Cohn Ashanti Dillard, Tessa Gall, Paige Godfrey, Brynn Headlee, Kaia Kollmar, Ashlynn Millikan, Rachel Mortimer, Ryann O’Brien, Peyton Privett, Esther Protzman, Abbi Ruda, Cameryn Skiff, Kailyn Storovich, Torrance Tso and Taeya Waggerman.
Freshmen: Leah Breuer, Piper Brink, Alexis Evert, Rebekah Guenther, Madison Hall, Jazmin Haller, Kaylee Hill, Kali Mangelsen, Danielle Martinez, Molly Meier, Kassandra Mendoza, Leann Miller, Pearl Mitchell, Giannah Ortez, Nevaeh Perrin, Amelia Pinkelman, Sierra Rader, Carly Ries, Alyssa Schwindt, Brylee Severance, Lillie Silkwood, Emmalee Stickler, Reilly Vrbsky, Miley Wichman and Lucille Yost.