Norfolk High girls soccer

Norfolk High returning letterwinners in girls soccer are, front row, left to right: Raina Andreasen, Grace Ellis, Amber Schwanebeck and Erin Schwanebeck. Back row: Say Shee, Zayla Andersen, Lali Montalvo, Kayla Petty and Anna Brown.

 Dennis Meyer/Daily News

Returning defensive starters Amber and Erin Schwanebeck, Bella Matteo and goalkeeper Tasha Eisenhauer will help the Norfolk High girls soccer team continue to be solid defensively, but coach Kyle Mather and assistant Katrina Murdock will be looking for more offense from the Panthers in 2022.

“We return three of our four starting defenders and our goalkeeper, so I expect to be solid defensively,” Mather said. “We have potential to be much better offensively, but that is a work in progress right now.”

After finishing 5-10 last season, the Panthers are optimistic about improving on that record this time around.

“We dealt with a bunch of injuries last year with a team that already didn’t have a great deal of depth,” Mather said. “Our freshman class will provide much needed depth to our team that returns 15 letter winners.”

The Schwanebeck sisters, Ahnika Beltz, Anna Brown and Pareena Ponniah all return as senior varsity letter winners, while Bella Matteo, Kayla Petty, Braydi Kruse, Grace Ellis, Shee Say, Raina Andreasen, Zayla Andersen and Eisenhauer all lettered as underclassmen.

Mather added that he’s pleased that junior Tessa Gall will be returning to the soccer team this year and will help the team’s offense, while freshmen Camila Montalvo and Karagen Doele have impressed the coaches on offense and defense, respectively.

“Hopefully we’ll be better in the midfield and in the attack, which will take some of the pressure off of our defense,” Mather said. “I’m expecting Braydi (Kruse) and Ahnika (Beltz) to anchor the four players in the midfield, with several other options to rotate and keep people fresh in that area. Right now Tessa (Gall) and Grace (Ellis) would appear to be our forwards.”

“We have some players with decent speed and good skills that should allow us to pass the ball and possess the ball better,” he said. “Our forwards shoot well and should be able to score from farther out.”

Norfolk’s strategy will center around a 4-4-2 alignment seeking to move the ball forward up the sideline, then looking for crossing passes to girls in the area of the goal.

Although much of the Panthers’ goal scoring graduated, the expectation is to improve upon last year’s record — despite the difficulty presented by a schedule filled with solid Heartland Athletic Conference squads — and pursue an opportunity to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2017.

For that to happen, Mather said, Norfolk needs to “stay focused on getting better every day in practice.”

Norfolk High girls soccer roster

Seniors: Ahnika Beltz, Anna Brown, Aaliyah Canchola, Pareena Ponniah, Amber Schwanebeck, Erin Schwanebeck and Jaxiri Torija.

Juniors: Tessa Gall, Morgan Henderson, Bella Matteo, Kayla Petty, Magaly Ramirez, Shee Say and Emily Sherman.

Sophomores: Zayla Andersen, Raina Andreasen, Coco Caskey, Tasha Eisenhauer, Grace Ellis, Skyla Haswell, Braydi Kruse, Kassie Mendoza, Nishyia Ponniah and Elizabeth Wicker.

Freshmen: Alexa Brown, Cassidy Clausen, Karen Cuellar, Karagen Doele, Anna Godfrey, Ava Lanman, Camila Montalvo, Adeline Olberding, Jaisa Petty, Natali Sanchez, Hailey Wacker and Hanna Werner.

