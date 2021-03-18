Coach Kyle Mather has more than his share of unknowns heading into his first year of fielding a Norfolk High girls soccer squad.
After 11 years of coaching the boys soccer team, Mather would have begun his first year with the girls program last year, but that season ended early during the week of the first scheduled game.
“John Erwin had retired from coaching, and my assistant coach, Joe Myers, was in line to be a head coach some place,” Mather said. “I have four daughters in my family, with the oldest nearing middle school age, and he has two boys and one is an eighth-grader. So it was kind of a natural progression for both of us.”
Without having a chance to see what his players could do on the field a year ago, Mather and his assistant, Katrina Murdock, have taken full advantage of the recent good weather to not only prepare their players for the season, but more importantly in terms of the circumstances, to also evaluate players’ strengths in terms of who should play the various positions.
However, those evaluations, Mather said, need to be conducted while also working on skills, establishing conditioning and creating game-like conditions as much as possible.
With Norfolk opening its season on Thursday, March 18, at Lincoln North Star, Mather said the Panthers are doing everything they can to be ready to adjust to game speed.
“We are struggling right now with people being in the right position out on the field, not understanding the role of their position, but aspects of the game like spacing, when to move up and when to move back,” Mather said. “That’s to be expected this early in the season and because most of the girls haven’t played in any sort of game situation for two years now.”
“They weren’t allowed to do club ball in the summer, and we didn’t have enough girls available to do it in the fall,” he said. “So I’m a little concerned about our players not having seen live game action for so long.”
For now, realizing that there will be some “trial and error” along the way, Mather said the coaches have discussed with the players the necessity of “trying some things out until things are figured out.”
“The process will go on throughout the year,” he said. “That’s not uncommon from any other year; usually things sort themselves out as time goes on, but the sooner we can figure some things out, the better.”
So far, Mather said, the players who will play some of the positions offensively and defensively to begin the year have been established.
“Right now we feel like we have three seniors who will start at the forward positions —Macy Fundus, Julie Durio and Jaydn Weber. I’m really happy with their effort and attitude so far,” Mather said. “They’re going to lead us in our attack, and we’ll go as far as they’ll take us in terms of scoring goals and being on the offensive side of the field.”
On the defensive end, the Panthers have senior Mallory Easland, along with juniors Erin and Amber Schwanebeck, and Anna Brown.
“They all have some experience, but Erin, as a varsity returner, has the most,” Mather said. “They’ve been doing pretty well, so we’ll be relying on them while we figure out the offensive attack.”
Mather is planning on senior Hailey Kleinschmit to play in goal for the Panthers, but with Kleinschmit unavailable on a family trip for the first game, freshman Tasha Eisenhauer will handle goaltending duties in the opener.
“I’m really pleased with both of them right now; we’re pretty lucky to have two solid goalkeepers,” Mather said. “So I feel pretty comfortable about that position.”
The area that is not solidified for the team yet is the midfield, which is where Mather said the trial and error of who plays well together will determine the players holding those positions.
“We’re still trying to sort that out; we have probably six or seven girls that can play the three midfield spots, so playing well together and who’s going to be a gamer will determine who fills those positions,” Mather said. “We’ve got 39 girls out, so I’m happy about our numbers, and I’m optimistic. I think some of our freshmen may end up helping by the end of the year.”
Despite the various unknowns, Mather expects the Panthers to “be competitive with every team we play.”
“We’ll have to play really well to beat the good teams, but we have potential; we have players with good ability all over the field offensively, defensively and in goal,” Mather said. “Now we are trying to put those pieces together and develop some chemistry —playing together and covering for each other. We don’t have a great deal of experience, so we will need to grow quickly as the season begins. Right now our goal is to get better every day.”
Norfolk High girls soccer roster
Seniors: Desiree Carlson, Dakota Clement, Julie Durio, Mallory Easland, Macy Fundus, Lanee Johnson, Hailey Kleinschmit, Rebecca Martinez, Hannah Roberts and Jaydn Weber.
Juniors: Ahnika Beltz, Anna Brown, Aaliyah Conchola, Maria Hernandez Chacian, Pareena Ponniah, Amber Schwanebeck, Erin Schwanebeck and Jaxiri Torija.
Sophomores: Lauryn Christensen, Blue Juarez, Morgan Henderson, Bella Matteo, Kayla Petty, Magaly Ramirez, Shee Say and Emily Sherman.
Freshmen: Zayla Andersen, Raina Andreasen, Coco Caskey, Tasha Eisenhauer, Grace Ellis, Skyla Haswell, Braydi Kruse, Piper Lowe, Nishyia Ponniah, Payton Schnoor, Zoii Swantek, Emerson Waldow and Elizabeth Wicker.