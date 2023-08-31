Gone from the Norfolk High girls cross country program are the seniors who keyed championships at two meets, runner-up finishes at two others and a fifth-place finish at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet a season ago.
But Angie Means, in her ninth year as head coach and 20th season with the program, and assistant Jared Lechner are ready and willing to guide a young squad into the 2023 season.
The Panthers do return a pair of letter winners, Molly Meier and Amelia Pinkelman, among a group of six seniors, including Rebekah Guenther, Nishyia Ponniah, Elizabeth Wicker and Sierra Rader.
“Our primary experience comes from Molly and Amelia. The other seniors were on junior varsity last year, but Sierra wasn’t able to run last year due to lower leg injuries, and she ended up having surgery,” Means said. “She’s looking really good this fall and looks really healthy.”
Means added that the excellent leadership being provided primarily by the seniors has been especially valuable because the team of 27 candidates has 14 freshmen.
“I need our seniors to continue to step up and be examples for the way we want this team to look,” Means said. “Their leadership will help our younger girls acclimate.”
Those freshmen were successful last year in junior high and, according to Means, are looking good in early-season workouts but are in need of the confidence required to compete against Class A varsity runners.
“It’s difficult for me to say right now who is going to fill the seven varsity spots,” Means said. “I would anticipate that we could have up to a handful of those freshmen in contention for those positions.”
With so many of the girls lacking varsity experience, the coaches plan to introduce those runners to their new level of competition with a more individualized approach in the training outlined in daily practice plans as well as by experiencing junior varsity meets early in the year.
“Because so many of the girls are as young as they are, we just want to get those young girls experience, some success and confidence,” Means said. “So we may not be running our fastest seven girls as our varsity in the first couple of meets. That could also fluctuate as the season progresses.”
Those first couple of invites — the Augustana Twilight meet and the Omaha Central invite — allow an unlimited or larger number of entrants in JV or varsity races, which will allow those younger girls to gain experience.
“The first two meets we want the girls to get race experience and to have success, which means something different for everyone,” Means said. “Some girls are competing at the varsity level for the first time in a year, some for the first time ever, and we want them to be comfortable and begin to build confidence.”
Then, by the third meet — the Norfolk Invitational — the coaches expect “to see where we are as a team and decide if we need to shuffle some girls around to be as successful as we can be in terms of top placing at both the junior varsity and varsity levels,” Means said.
One of the Panthers’ primary goals is dedicated to the concept of building a team — one team —throughout the season.
“The strength of our team depends on everyone, whether you’re the first varsity runner or you’re, in terms of time, the last JV runner,” Means said. “We’re all part of the team, we need to encourage each other, and we need everyone to be successful.”
The season’s motto is “start to finish,” which Means said was chosen by the team and describes the girls’ desire to start the season strong, then finish strong and finish together as one team.
Norfolk High girls cross country roster
Seniors: Rebekah Guenther, Molly Meier, Amelia Pinkelman, Nishyia Ponniah, Sierra Rader, Elizabeth Wicker.
Juniors: Aubrie Burke, Madison Cohn, Karen Cuellar Martinez, Camila Montalvo, Sydney Peck.
Sophomore: Haylee Carlisle.
Freshmen: Aubrey Anderson, Reese Bachman, Aliya Bos, Natalie Burke, Grace Carhart, Mariah Ham, Addison Hausmann, Emily Henkel, Annabelle LaMie, Lexie Langenberg, Macy Means, Agatha Olberding, Aliyah Taylor, Ruby Wilson.