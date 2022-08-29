The Norfolk High girls cross country team is using a disappointing end to last year’s district meet as motivation for its 2022 season.
With all of its varsity runners returning — as well as several other girls ready and willing to challenge for an opportunity on the varsity stage — the Panthers should have the chance to eliminate those lingering feelings of disappointment this time around.
“I have all seven of last year’s varsity letter winners returning, including a really special group of seniors who have worked really hard over the last four years. I want so much for them to reach their goals and lead this team of 22 girls to shared success,” Norfolk coach Angie Means said. “These seven bring a lot of experience, and we also have a number of underclassmen who put in a lot of miles since last season and are working their way into being able to run with that top group.”
Paige Godfrey — the team’s lone state qualifier a year ago — Rachel Mortimer and Esther Protzman are all senior letter winners.
Molly Meier, Nishyia Ponniah and Sierra Rader return as juniors, with Abby Foster back as a sophomore this season. Mortimer and Protzman also have state meet experience as underclassmen.
“Paige went on and had a great track season last spring, so I look for her to just continue to do good things,” Means said. “She’s also contributing to the awesome, very special leadership that we have. Our seniors are the heart and soul of our team, but that entire varsity group provides just outstanding leadership.
“Their goal has been that we are one team and not a varsity team or a junior varsity team. We’ve also got a lot of girls — Elizabeth Wicker, Madison Hall, Rebekah Guenther, Allison Siefker — who pick each other up every day with their leadership. It’s even been a step up from last year.”
The Panthers won the majority of their regular-season meets in 2021 but fell short of their own expectations of qualifying for state as a team, finishing fourth by a handful of points at the district meet with just the top three teams making the state meet.
“They’re really determined that they are going to get the job done this year, but they know that it’s going to take a lot of work and will not be an easy road,” Means said. “They’ve already talked about certain workouts that we do at Skyview (Park) that are really, really tough — that we’ve hesitated to do much the last couple years. But they’ve brought those up, and they’re asking for them, knowing that we’ve got to step this up.”
That motivation is the basis for the team’s quest to compete as part of the state field at Kearney on Friday, Oct. 21.
“We need the difficulty of our season to prepare us for difficult district competition, since district assignments are based on the composite times of teams, not just established by location the way they used to be,” Means said. “The girls know that they’ll have to improve during the season, improving times at difficult courses and improving mental toughness overall, so that we’re able to go into the district among the top three seeds. Every meet counts, and every second of our times counts.”
The Heartland Athletic Conference meet, held a week prior to the district, will provide the Panthers with a glimpse of the state’s elite cross country teams.
The top three teams at the state meet last year — champion Lincoln East, runner-up Fremont and third-place finisher Lincoln Southwest — are all HAC squads.
In preparation for every meet, the coaches — Means and assistant Tony Brown — study opponents and “give our girls a girl from an opposing team that they should strive to run with, with pack-running as the goal.”
“So our strategy is normally a combination of an individual matchup for one of our girls with our other girls assigned to run with our No. 1 girl,” Means said. “An advantage of our team is that any one of our five girls could probably be that top girl at any particular meet.”
The closeness among the individuals on the Norfolk team is based largely upon a sort of “buddy system,” an idea organized by the girls themselves, with an older girl paired with an underclassman as “cross country sisters.”
“It’s something they do year-round, in and out of season,” Means said. “They organize get-togethers, summer workouts and other activities.”
Norfolk High girls cross country roster
Seniors: Lily Cohn, Paige Godfrey, Nicole Hasebroock, Rachel Mortimer, Esther Protzman and Allison Siefker.
Juniors: Rebekah Guenther, Piper Brink, Leiah Hardy, Madison Hall, Molly Meier, Amelia Pinkelman, Nishyia Ponniah and Sierra Rader.
Sophomores: Madison Cohn, Abby Foster, Karen Cuellar Martinez, Aubrie Burke, Lesly Rodriguez and Sydney Peck.