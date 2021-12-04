Norfolk High girls basketball team conducting talent search

With only one returning starter in senior Erin Schwanebeck and just two more letter winners — senior Amber Schwanebeck and junior Tessa Gall — back, the Norfolk High girls basketball team is having its own version of a talent search tryout.
The Panthers’ coaching staff, led by seventh-year coach Jared Oswald, has declared the five starting positions an open competition with everybody on the team a candidate.
“It’s good because every drill matters, everything we do matters,” Oswald said. “They’re all competing, they’re all pushing each other, so it’s a good problem to have.”
“We’ve got a lot of people competing for those spots; there are six or seven girls that could all be right there,” he said. “We still have a decision to make.”
Among those upperclassmen vying for roles on the Panthers’ rotation are seniors Lauren Hinrichs, Haylee Bovee and Abbigail Long, as well as junior Cameryn Skiff and various newcomers to varsity action.
“Our lineup is probably going to change game-to-game or could change twice in a weekend if we play two games,” Oswald said. “The girls we have that have never played in a varsity game before are similar in ability, so it will depend on who fits in well with the more established girls and can provide the things we need, whether it’s somebody who can knock down outside shots or can create off the dribble.”
Last year, Norfolk’s 12-12 season ended with a loss in the district final, and the graduation of several key seniors has the team needing to replace a lot of its offensive production.
Erin Schwanebeck averaged just under eight points per game, while Gall averaged four points, but Oswald said although the Panthers lack experience, “the goal we always have is to host a district game and compete to go to the state tournament.”
Norfolk’s most recent appearance in the Class A field was a runner-up finish in 2015.
“Erin has played a lot since her sophomore year, and she was a starter most games last year,” Oswald said. “She’s just continued to get better and better; I’ve been so impressed with her work ethic. You’re not going to find kids that work harder than her and her sister Amber.”
“Erin had a good year scoring the ball last year, and she’s going to have to score a lot for us this season — and she knows that,” he said. “When a person is thrust into that role, it’s about finding a balance between looking for opportunities, but not forcing it.”
Amber Schwanebeck may become Norfolk’s primary ball handler, Oswald said, while Gall was able to provide an “all-around game” last season and also should be able to contribute scoring this year.
“We’ll always tweak what we do offensively and defensively to fit the group we have,” Oswald said. “I don’t think we’ll make wholesale changes, because our philosophies don’t change, although the strategies that we use to get there might.”
The Panthers, he said, will be smaller than last season, which may mean — depending on where players fit in — the team “will be a little more up-tempo” offensively and “may pressure “a little bit more” on defense.
“But it’s going to depend on who steps up and, right now, it’s a little early to say,” Oswald said. “I would feel a little more uneasy (about our team), if it wasn’t for what I’m seeing in practice.”
“It would be different if I looked at us and said, ‘Wow, we have a long way to go,’ ” he said. “But I look at it and think that we may be unsettled, but we have a lot of kids that are capable, so that’s a positive.”
Oswald and his coaches do anticipate “a feeling-out process” where varsity games and game conditions will help identify the players who can handle those situations and be comfortable at that level of competition.
“Last year we played three teams at the beginning of the season that ended up at the state tournament,” Oswald said. “I don’t think our schedule is quite as grueling before Christmas, and I don’t think we’re going to see quite as much pressure defense, but it’s always going to be a challenge in Class A.”
Norfolk High girls basketball roster
Seniors: Erin Schwanebeck, Amber Schwanebeck, Lauren Hinrichs, Haylee Bovee, Abbigail Long and Keri Sanne.
Juniors: Cameryn Skiff, Kaia Kollmar, Brynn Headlee, Caitlin Christian, Abby Ruda and Ashanti Dillard.
Sophomores: Payton Schnoor, Raina Andreasen, Emerson Waldow, Tasha Eisenhauer and Nevaeh Brown.
Freshmen: Jaisa Petty, Chloe Harper, Adalia McWilliams, Emma Long, Jaden Kiichler, Skyler Indra, Haley Wacker, Lexy Kettler, Hanna Werner, Gracyn Canham, Paige Kollmar and Ashlee Plisek.