The final meet of the regular season provided a tough lesson for the Norfolk High girls golf team.
After being in medal contention throughout her round in the Heartland Athletic Conference championship, Maddi Fineran was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard.
That dropped the Panthers back two spots into a seventh-place finish on Thursday at Norfolk Country Club.
“She missed a stroke (on her scorecard),” Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said. “Basically, they get in and they sign their cards. Any time you sign an incorrect scorecard, it’s a DQ.
“More than anything, it’s a learning experience for her. In the end, it’s the right thing and it’ll be the best for her. I know right now it stings. She’s hurting pretty bad, but she understood what took place.”
Kosch said it is an important lesson for all golfers before district play tees off next week.
“Districts is what matters,” he said. “(Being disqualified) can happen at districts. It can happen at state. It seems like it does every year. Better now than then.”
Fineran shot a 93, which would have placed 14th.
“She had a nice round,” Kosch said. “She had a good chance to medal, so that’s what hurts.”
He felt the Panthers had a decent showing heading into Tuesday’s district meet at Fair Play Golf Course.
“We had to use our fifth score, so we fell down (the standings) a bit,” he said. “It was tough and windy. Pin placements were really tough, but overall the girls played well. Becca Asbury shot a nice round out there with a 96, which is one of her lower scores of the year.”
Lincoln East junior Elly Honnens picked an impressive time to win her first ever high school individual title. She shot a 77 to edge out Lincoln Southwest’s Tatum Terwilliger and two-time defending Class A state champion Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X by one stroke.
“It was super cool,” Honnens said. “It was an amazing opportunity to be out here today playing with all these great players.
“I just tried to not think about my score today. I wanted to par as many holes as I could. That was my goal instead of an overall score, and for me I think that mindset worked better.”
Honnens was in a group with Kolbas, who fell back after a triple bogey on No. 4 before rallying on the back nine.
Honnens shot a 2-over par 38 on the front nine and said the final hole of that was the key one for her championship round.
“I usually struggle on hole No. 9,” she said of the par-4, 340-yarder. “I only bogeyed it. Normally it’s worse.”
But Honnens didn’t have time to celebrate after closing out her title with a bogey on No. 18. Lincoln East had to play Lincoln Southwest in a playoff for the team title after both finished with 329s.
“It was honestly really hectic,” said Honnens, whose Spartans lost the playoff to finish runner-up. “We came in and did our scores, and then I realized that I had to play again. It was hectic, but it was fun.”
HAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 329 (won team playoff), Lincoln East 329, Lincoln Pius X 364, Columbus 388, Kearney 400, Grand Island 403, Norfolk 413, Fremont 424, Lincoln Southeast 432, Lincoln Northeast 498, Lincoln High 550.
Individual medalists: 1, Elly Honnens, LE, 77; 2, Tatum Terwilliger, LSW, 78; 3, Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 78; 4, Isabella Elger, LE, 79; 5, Lauryn Ball, LSW, 79; 6, Ansley Giesselmann, FRE, 81; 7, Eden Larson, LSW, 82; 8, Hailey Kenkel, GI, 83; 9, Sarah Lasso, COL, 85; 10, Avery Van Horn, LE, 86; 11, Emma Moss, LE, 87; 12, Aiden Sander, LSW, 90; 13, Julia Hyten, LSW, 91; 14, Lauren Lydiatt, KEA, 93; 15, Audrey Larsen, LPX, 93.
Norfolk results: Becca Asbury 96, Mailin Bertus 102, Phoebe Miller 104, Kyla Robinson 111, Maddi Fineran DQ.