During its 34-10 win over Norfolk High in the regular season’s final game on Friday night, Kearney showed off offensive versatility and sturdy defense.
Four receivers scored touchdowns, catching 12 of quarterback Treyven Beckman’s 15 pass attempts and, along with run-after-the-catch yardage, contributed to the Bearcats’ 296 passing yards.
Kearney’s first touchdown through the air was the result of a 5-yard stop pattern that, when corner Rowdy Bauer tried unsuccessfully to cut in front for the interception, became a 75-yard sprint to the end zone for the Bearcats’ Jack Dahlgren.
But Kearney also had an effective running game, totaling 130 yards, although coach Brandon Cool said his team wanted to tune its rushing attack against Norfolk in preparation for what the Bearcats hope is a long playoff run.
“We try to keep things as balanced as we can. We have to do a better job of running the football before we get in the playoffs,” Cool said. “So we tried to establish that a little bit. I think our quarterback Treyven Beckman does a good job of placing the ball, regardless of who the receiver is, and we’ve got a good balance of receivers that can catch the football and can run with it after they catch it.”
Evidence of the Bearcats’ talent at the wide receiver position is evident in their individual statistics against Norfolk.
Zander Reuling caught six passes for 146 yards — 125 in the first half, including an 80-yard touchdown reception, along with a 41-yard catch-and-run — while Dahlgren contributed the 80-yard touchdown catch. Karter Lee added another scoring pass from Beckman of 24 yards. All three are juniors.
Three of the touchdown passes occurred after Kearney scored a rushing touchdown to end its opening possession, a 70-yard drive in seven plays — the last a 2-yard touchdown plunge by Bryton Taubenheim.
Trailing 7-0 after Taubenheim’s touchdown, Norfolk interrupted the Bearcats’ scoring spree with an impressive 62-yard march that Jake Licking finished off with a 37-yard field goal.
Four of the Panthers’ plays covered 9 yards or more. Those were a short pass from Kaden Ternus that Bauer turned into a 26-yard gain, an 11-yard run by Hudson Waldow and two passes to Licking of 9 and 23 yards.
The Kearney defense stiffened when the drive reached the Bearcats’ 10.
Bauer was held to a single yard on first down, a pass from Ternus fell incomplete on a fade route to Jackson Bos in the end zone and Kearney defenders sacked Ternus for a 10-yard loss to force the field goal attempt.
The next three scores, one in the first quarter and two in the second, provided the Bearcats with a 27-3 halftime lead.
“This is a great victory for us. It’s not easy to travel three hours, and this is a tough place to play,” Cool said. “It’s a great environment, a tough facility to play, and I’m just proud of our kids as we prepare ourselves for the state playoffs.”
In the first half, Norfolk had most of its offensive success through the air as Ternus completed 11 of 18 attempts for 116 yards, with four of those going to Licking that totaled 69 of those yards, despite the senior drawing double coverage by the Kearney defensive scheme.
“(Licking) is a good football player. When you see those guys on film — and I watched them live at Grand Island — the quarterback (Ternus) to No. 15 (Licking) combination is a good combination, one of the best in Class A,” Cool said.
However, in the first half, the Panthers managed just 34 yards on the ground, a number that improved to 91 total yards in the second half with the Bearcats focusing their defensive strategy on defending the pass.
Kearney put the game out of reach at 34-3 in the third quarter, when Beau Skala — another junior — caught Beckman’s fourth and final touchdown pass of the night, a 6-yarder with nine seconds left in the period.
Meanwhile, Norfolk’s first four possessions of the second half ended in punts until Bos came open in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ternus that produced the final score of 34-10 with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
“We just didn’t pursue hard enough to stop their yards after the catch in the passing game. Everybody’s got to break to the ball, especially with speed,” Norfolk coach Chris Koozer said. “If one guy misses, it shouldn’t just be an automatic touchdown.”
Norfolk, which lost its second straight after a 24-13 defeat at North Platte, didn’t have its best performances at the end of the season.
“We just kind of came out flat (tonight),” Koozer said. “We started off good at the beginning of the year and just kind of sputtered here at the end.”
The Panthers were not part of the 16-team playoff field in Class A when pairings were officially released on Saturday morning.
Kearney (7-2) 13 14 7 0 — 34
Norfolk (5-4) 3 0 0 7 — 10
Scoring summary
First quarter
K: Bryton Taubenheim 2 run (Kick failed), 8:59.
N: Jake Licking 37 field goal, 4:58.
K: Jack Dahlgren 80 pass from Treyven Beckman (Jake Kracl kick), 4:45.
Second quarter
K: Zander Reuling 80 pass from Beckman ( Kracl kick), 8:05.
K: Karter Lee 24 pass from Beckman (Kracl kick), 1:35.
Third quarter
K: Beau Skala 6 pass from Beckman (Kracl kick), :09.
Fourth quarter
N: Jackson Bos 14 pass from Kaden Ternus.