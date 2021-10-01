Norfolk High had plenty of good field position with opportunities for scoring drives, but instead, the Panthers put 35 points on the scoreboard from longer distance.
Either way, Norfolk’s defense didn’t allow winless Omaha Bryan’s erratic offense from threatening the end zone, as the winless Bears’ only points came on a 65-yard fourth quarter interception in the Panthers’ 35-6 win.
The win allowed Norfolk to even its season record at 3-3 with a trip to Omaha on tap to take on Class A’s undefeated and No. 3-ranked and Omaha Westside next Friday.
Against Omaha Bryan the Panthers had possession of the ball 11 times in the game, with five of those chances beginning on the Bears’ side of the field and four more near mid-field.
However, Norfolk only ran more than four-consecutive plays on a possession once--an eight-play 55-yard scoring drive in the second quarter, which ended with Payson Owen’s three-yard run that put the Panthers up 21-0--and the Panthers punted four times.
“What I talked to the kids about after the game is that we can never get into ‘coast mode’ or put it into neutral at any time during the game,” Koozer said. “You only get nine games, and with all the time and energy you put into the nine games, don’t do yourself a disservice by not finishing games out.”
“We play to a standard all the time, and we have to make sure that we play hard all the time, just to play the game the right way,” he said. “There’s times when we look like we’re young still, and we just didn’t finish that well.”
Norfolk’s other two first-half scores came on a game-opening 48-yard run by Rowdy Bauer and an 18-yard run by Owen following Hudson Waldow’s recovery of a Bears’ fumble.
“We were fine at times, and I was happy about some of those things,” Koozer said. “With those explosive plays it was hard to get a flow, because they were stalling everything so much, so it was kind of like you had to ‘grab bag’ on offense.”
“You just couldn’t set this up, to get to this,” he said. “There was never an opportunity to do that the way you would in a normal game, so it was a little frustrating in that regard.”
After seeing its first possession of the second half end in a turnover, Norfolk turned a short Bryan punt into a four-play drive that quickly covered 51 yards--the last 36 of those on a touchdown run by Bauer.
The Panthers added one more score in the fourth quarter--a 32-yard pass from Kaden Ternus to an uncovered Taelin Baumann, who side-stepped a pursuing Bear on the five-yard line and strolled into the end zone to put Norfolk ahead 35-0.
“On the offensive side we show potential at times where we pop things and it looks good,” Koozer said. “We just need to continue that and become more consistent--that’s our challenge.”
Omaha Bryan’s only points of the night came on defense, a 65-yard interception return of a Ternus pass attempt by Cree Hay Soe with just under five minutes remaining to finalize the 35-6 final score.
“Last week I thought our defense played pretty well, and now they’ve played eight-straight quarters of ‘shut-down defense’ and have not given up any points, so we have to build on that,” Koozer said. “The kids are flying around, knowing their jobs, and starting to feel more comfortable with everything that’s going on, which is good.”
Koozer said that his Panthers’ first six games have been preparation for a stretch run that, following the skirmish with Westside, will include match-ups with Grand Island and Millard North.
“The next three that are coming up are good teams, have great programs, so they’re going to be a challenge every week,” Koozer said. “So now we have to come back, get better to be ready for those teams.”
Omaha Bryan (0-6) 0 0 0 6 -- 6
Norfolk (3-3) 14 7 7 7 -- 35
Scoring summary
First quarter
NO: Rowdy Bauer 48 run (Jacob Licking kick), 11:42.
NO: Payson Owen 18 run (Licking kick), 1:45.
Second quarter
NO: Owen 3 run (Licking kick), 7:42.
Third quarter
NO: Bauer 36 run (Licking kick), 5:40.
Fourth quarter
NO: Taelin Baumann 32 pass from Kaden Ternus (Sam Zazueta kick), 9:54.
OB: Cree Hay Soe 65-yard int return (pass failed), 4:49.