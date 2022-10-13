The Norfolk High volleyball team will take a winning state of mind into Heartland Athletic Conference play next week after defeating Columbus in four sets on Thursday evening 25-11, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14.
The match also featured milestones by two of the Panthers’ seniors — Carlie Streich and Tessa Gall.
Streich, Norfolk’s third-year setter, surpassed a milestone of 2,000 set assists while Gall, who has been starting since her freshman year, totaled 15 kills in the match to break the school record — previously 865 — with a career total of 878.
“It’s a personal record. I never thought during my freshman year that I’d play varsity sophomore year, let alone get 2,000 set assists,” Streich said. “When I looked at the record board and saw the second-highest was 2,044, that’s been my goal this year. I have to get around 700 this year to get the second-best in school history, and that’s been my goal.”
Gall, who is primarily a middle hitter, said she hadn’t made the school record a priority, preferring to emphasize the team over her own statistics.
“I became aware of the current school record this week,” Gall said. “To get that record feels awesome, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches.”
Norfolk coach Dave Hepner, who is in his second season coaching the Panthers, said the pair “have been part of a lot of offense, and especially these last two years.”
“We’ve scored a lot of points the past couple years, and it’s because I’ve got Carlie as a setter with hands like that and the heart of a lion,” Hepner said. “Tessa had 15 big kills tonight, and she’s always so good in the back row. Both are providing great leadership for us as seniors.”
The Panthers got off to a good start and cruised through the first two sets 25-11 and 25-19 while the Discoverers — which never led in either — accumulated 17 errors.
Four kills and two ace serves by Carly Ries — along with two each by Gall, Cameryn Skiff and Tasha Eisenhauer — led the way in the first set, while five more kills apiece from Gall and Ries paced Norfolk in the second.
But the Discoverers were able to string together enough kills to catch Norfolk in the third set.
Trailing 5-0, the Discoverers’ go-to outside hitter, Addison Johnson — who was hindered much of the match by the defensive play of Eisenhauer — recorded a kill from the left side, followed by three more kills from freshman Paighton Erb and three by Ellie Thompson to tie the score at 9-9.
Eight tie scores later, with the teams tied at 23-23, Johnson’s fourth kill of the set and an attack error by the Panthers secured the 25-23 set win for Columbus.
“I thought all along that (Columbus) could come back at any time because they do know how to win, and they’ve started to create a culture of winning over there,” Hepner said. “Their block was really good. We were trying to mix it up a bit, but our passing was a little off. In the sets we won, I thought we were really passing well.”
In the fourth and final set, Norfolk once again led right from the first serve and powered to a 5-1 lead behind kills by Jayda Christensen and Eisenhauer, then three in a row by Ries, despite being the emphasis of the effective Discoverers’ block.
The Panthers doubled the score on Columbus at 16-8 before finishing out the set and match with the help of two more kills by Ries and three by Skiff — on a slide to the right side, a block and a tip into a vacant area near the net — to secure the 25-14 set victory and wrap up the match at 3-1.
“(Columbus) is a very capable team. They’re very athletic, and they’re young. They’re going to be around for a while,” Hepner said. “They’re doing a lot of the things that we’re doing. They play a lot of volleyball, and they’re getting better because of that. So it’s nice to play a team with a winning record at home and come out on top.”
Columbus (17-11) 11 19 25 14
Norfolk (13-16) 25 25 23 25