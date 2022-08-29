Although hit hard by graduation, the Norfolk High boys cross country team would like to extend the Panthers' string of consecutive state meet appearances to three.
Unlike last year when the team enjoyed a group of nine seniors who provided the leadership that carried Norfolk High to a 10th-place finish in Class A, this time around the team has just one senior, Billy Reynolds, and 13 underclassmen — including seven freshmen.
“We have three leaders — Billy, along with juniors Peyton Flohr and Isaac Ochoa,” Panthers coach Aaron Bradley said. “Billy has competed as part of state-qualifying teams here twice, and Isaac qualified as a freshman — finishing fifth — and again last year, finishing sixth.”
However, youth doesn’t mean a lack of talent, according to Bradley.
“There’s some talent in that younger group. I’ve been telling them that we are training to be a top 10 team, so some of them are going to have to learn our system plus train at a higher level,” Bradley said. “We’ll have some growing pains early, just because these freshmen have no idea what high school athletics and training is at that level.”
Even though there’s “a maturity gap” within the team, the leadership of this year’s group “did a really nice job this summer of getting guys here and training.”
Bradley said an intersquad scrimmage would give him an idea of where his various runners are in their training, but he realizes the team’s youth will need more seasoning into the early part of the season.
“We’re very young, so we’ll see a lot of improvement week to week,” Bradley said. “I’m trying to develop their competitive nature along with our training, but it’s important that they learn the process the right way.”
If the Panthers develop, an opportunity to qualify for the state meet may present itself, Bradley said, but what’s important now is preparing “to be the best we can be come district time.”
As the season begins, Bradley and assistant coach Tony Brown are guiding the team by focusing on the concept of “win the day” in every aspect of what each day has to offer.
Norfolk High boys cross country roster
Senior: William Reynolds.
Juniors: Peyton Flohr, Jesse Lewis and Isaac Ochoa.
Sophomores: Preston Held, Cannon Taake and Jase Test.
Freshmen: David Protzman, Jacob Scholes, Aaron Garhart, Dominick Blum, Diego Alvarez, Hunter Arens and Dylan Hall.