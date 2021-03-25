The Norfolk High boys soccer team held Columbus scoreless in the first half, turning away numerous attacking possessions by the Discoverers while managing just one of its own.
The Panthers then played a much different second half, producing six quality shots on goal with one — a hot line-drive by Jose Figueroa from 25 yards out — providing undefeated, 3-0 Norfolk with a 1-0 win.
“I don’t know the last time Norfolk boys soccer was 3-0; it’s been awhile,” Panthers coach Joe Myers said. “Columbus is a good team; they lost to Gretna 3-1, but Gretna is one of the top teams in the state, so I think this was a good win for us — a signature win.”
“Things weren’t going our way, but we still figured out how to win,” he said. “We made a few adjustments, but mostly, it was just the players settling down a little bit. I think there was a lot of nervousness out there in the first half.”
Among the Discoverers’ nine first-half shots were two — one from inside of the 6-foot goalkeeper’s box that went wide and another, a penalty kick from 15 yards straight away that Panthers’ keeper Andrew Cudmore stifled — that may have enhanced Norfolk’s confidence in the second half.
“It was a totally different team for us in the second half; we didn’t really change up our formation at all, and we came back with the same starting lineup,” Myers said. “I think, psychologically, in the second half our players realized they could play in this game if they just settled down and had some possessions.”
“Once we started having some possessions, (Columbus) started looking like we did in the first half,” he said. “That’s what possession does; the team that has the possessions always has the other team reacting instead of controlling play.”
With the Panthers outshooting Columbus 6-3 in the second half and continuing to play steady defense, with Cudmore stopping two more of the Discoverers’ chances, Figueroa’s first goal of the season, which came with 23:50 remaining in the match, was enough for the win. Norfolk has scored five goals this season, all by different players.
“Jose has been with me for four years and has really improved,” Myers said. “I was excited for him, because he hadn’t scored a ton of goals; he’s always played a lot of minutes in the midfield — usually playing pretty deep and not getting into the scoring opportunities.
“For him to get that winning goal was special,” he said. “He struck it real well; I knew as soon as he hit it — the way it popped and the angle that he had — that it was going in.”
The Norfolk girls team (1-3) didn’t fare as well, dropping its game with the 3-1 Discoverers by the score of 2-0.
Columbus outshot the Panthers 8-0 in the first half but didn’t take its one-goal lead until Maddie Uhlig scored from the right corner of the keeper’s box with 19:30 left in the second half of the match.
The Discoverers’ offensive advantage continued in the second half, as they accumulated seven more shot attempts to Norfolk’s two, with Addison Kudron providing a late insurance goal with 1:39 remaining by sending a deflected ball into the net following teammate Madison Jenny’s shot attempt to secure Columbus’ 2-0 victory.
“Columbus is a solid team; we knew we were going to have to play well defensively to have a chance to catch them on the counterattack,” Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said. “We almost did that a couple times. I thought, defensively, we played really really well. We were able to keep them out of the goal for the first 60 minutes of the match.
“Their first goal that they scored was just an amazing shot — nothing that our defense did wrong,” he said. “The second one, we were pushing numbers forward trying to get a goal to tie the game up, so that leaves the defense shorthanded, and they got an insurance goal there.”
Mather said the Panthers need to get better at passing the ball offensively. “We work super hard to win the ball, but then we give it away too easily,” Mather said. “I think we need to be more confident on the ball and look up to find a pass instead of just trying to get rid of it.”
“Our teammates also need to help us out a little bit more; we do a lot of running away from the ball when we could be coming to the ball to help somebody out,” he said. “From our first game to now, I think we’ve improved a ton, but we’ve got to figure out how to score a goal or we’re not going to win.”
Boys match
Norfolk 1, Columbus 0
Goal: (N) Jose Figueroa.
Girls match
Columbus 2, Norfolk 0
Goal: (C) Maddie Uhlig, Addison Kudron.