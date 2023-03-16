The Norfolk High boys track and field team, which returns 12 letter winners, will be led by “a really motivated group of nine seniors,” according to coach Aaron Bradley.
The team also returns six state qualifiers — seniors Jackson Bos (shot put) and Ryan Prim (300 hurdles), along with junior pole vaulters Shaun Gustman and Brendyn Luna.
Two other juniors not only qualified for state a year ago, but also secured medals, with Rowdy Bauer picking up third place in the long jump and Isaac Ochoa finishing eighth in the 1,600 meters.
Bauer’s state competition was a bit of a roller coaster ride, according to Bradley.
“He was sitting second through prelims, then after the first two jumps in the finals went from second to fifth,” Bradley said. “Then, on his last jump, he went from fifth to second. But on his last jump, a young man from Lincoln Pius X just clipped him to get second, dropping Rowdy into third.”
This season the Class A long jump may see the competition thin out through graduation, with just three returning medalists among the schools Bauer will compete against this year.
Bradley said Ochoa, who also participated in relays the past two years, would emphasize open events this season.
“There have been a number of upperclassmen in the mile and 2-mile the last couple years,” Bradley said. “He’s kind of paid his dues. Now it’s going to be his turn the next two years.”
Ochoa has experience in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 but will not run all three weekly. Instead he will compete in some combination of two races that “will allow our team to score more points with him running open events,” Bradley said.
The Panthers anticipate being able to score points in the throws and in the jumps, while the distance corps is a young group that had a successful cross country season.
“We’ll be trying to pick up fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place points,” Bradley said. “That’s where our depth will help us.”
In the sprints, junior Daxton Dickey and sophomore Cole Klein have drawn attention for their effort during winter conditioning.
Although Norfolk didn’t win any of its meets last season, Bradley said he felt the Panthers “competed well, considering how deep Class A competition is,” but this year’s meet lineup should allow Bradley and his coaches to enter athletes in various events to find their individual strengths.
“We have a good schedule, so we’re going to move some kids around and get them experience competing,” Bradley said. “We want them to have good experiences, whatever the level, and prepare them so that when we get to the Norfolk invite, the Heartland Athletic Conference and the district, they’re prepared.”
The seniors will be responsible for providing leadership that will, in turn, spark steady seasonlong improvement.
“We need the seniors to teach the young kids that this is how we do things,” Bradley said. “As the younger athletes learn the process, that’s when we will see improvement.”
The Panthers have chosen a quotation by Olympic athlete Juma Ikangaa — “The will to win means nothing without the will to prepare” — as a motivational slogan for their season.
Assisting Bradley, who will guide the middle-distance and distance runners while also assisting jumpers, are Chris Mueller (hurdlers), Andy Coan (sprints), Morgan Wilken (throws), Mike Sunderman (pole vault) and TeJai Clausen (jumps).
Norfolk High boys track and field roster
Seniors: Calloway Bohacek, Jackson Bos, Aidan Dunbar, Calvin Empkey, Joe Hyde, Ryan Prim, William Reynolds, Tommy Stanton and Kayden Kettler.
Juniors: Rowdy Bauer, Finley Conroy, Alan Diaz, Daxton Dickey, Gavin Dixon, Peyton Flohr, Shaun Gutzman, Ashten Hader, Carter Jackson, Brendyn Luna, Gavin Lee, Jackson Mazuch, Isaac Ochoa, Jacob Schamp, Memphis Werner, Samuel Zazueta and Elliot Rodriguez.
Sophomores: Henry Begeman, Blake Buresh, Teagan Cleveland, Cole Klein, Garrett Mohr, Jesus Monrroy, Matthew Peek, Zachary Roberts, Cannon Taake and Jase Test.
Freshmen: Dominick Bloom, Alex Cerny, Hunter Arens, Dylan Hall, Easton Hardy, Cohen Skiff, Carson Hepner, Elijah Lillard, Oden McFarlane, Jiovani Mann, Jacob Schole, Lane Spencer, Taytum Anderson, David Protzman, Aaron Garhart, Drew Streich, Julio Galvez Ureta and Nicolas Juda Romero.