The good news for the Norfolk High boys tennis team is the return of 10 seniors to the team from a year ago.
The bad news is that only one, Drake Dieter, played in enough varsity competition to earn a letter. The others participated at the junior varsity or reserve level, or they are lacking actual match experience.
The Panthers finished the 2022 season with a 4-2-1 dual record, were eighth of the 12 teams in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament and earned second-place finishes at both the Columbus and Fremont invitationals. At state Norfolk was 17th out of the 31 Class A teams.
“Last year six of my graduating seniors were among my top seven players,” Panthers coach Kelly Krueger said. “So this is definitely a retooling of the lineup.”
Dieter, who played in various spots as a junior, is expected to focus on the No. 2 singles job.
“Drake earned a varsity letter by filling in in a lot of different areas last year,” Krueger said. “He’s pretty solid, but he’s better as a singles player than as a doubles player. He’s got a lot more elements to his game that he can incorporate playing singles.”
The squad’s only other returning letter winner is Nick Speidel, a junior who was a member of the No. 1 doubles pairing. This season, however, Speidel will take over the No. 1 singles slot.
“I think Nick will be able to do well this year. He’s played some matches this summer and has seen some of his competition,” Krueger said. “But it is a tough transition going from doubles to strictly being a singles player, and also that being No. 1 singles competition, with the caliber of kids that are out there.”
That leaves the formation of the two doubles teams, which will come from combinations of the other nine seniors — Tanner Bloom, Henry Gamerl, Jose Gomez, Shaun Gustman, Carter Jackson, Jason Nunez, Trey Roberts, Timothy Spray and Alikzander Scheffler.
“At this time I expect Tanner (Bloom) and Shaun (Gustman) to be one of those doubles pairings,” Krueger said. “But there will continue to be challenge matches, especially between Shaun and Drake, so the roles are still flexible.”
With Speidel in place in No. 1 singles, Krueger said that not only will there be challenge matches to confirm the No. 2 singles player, but also challenge matches to sort out the No. 2 doubles team, which will be made up of two of the remaining seniors.
“We’re going to play some doubles challenge matches or even just some small matches in practices where we change up combinations,” Krueger said. “We open on Friday at the Lincoln High/Lincoln Northeast tournament so we don’t have a lot of time left to decide, but it’s actually a good tournament to start the season, with a lot of middle-level teams.”
Krueger said he and assistant coach Kaleb Kreikemeier have agreed that practices have been going well, with good effort and good attitudes by the players.
“Practices have been good. Competition has been very spirited, and they’re really good kids and fun to be around,” Krueger said. “We have 14 new players among our 28-player squad, so we’re teaching basics and fundamentals to 50% of the team, but they’re coachable and putting forth good effort to learn.”
Norfolk will face quality competition throughout the season, Krueger said, with the Heartland Athletic Conference boasting several of the best teams in the state.
“We want to earn match wins and team points where we can and hope to earn those unexpected wins and team points at every dual or invite,” Krueger said. “Other than that, the goal is to gain experience and improve daily. It’s too early to make predictions on end-of-season results.”
Preparation includes an emphasis on improving footwork, which will translate into better shot selection and better shot efficiency.
Norfolk High boys tennis roster
Seniors: Tanner Bloom, Drake Dieter, Henry Gamerl, Jose Gomez, Shaun Gustman, Carter Jackson, Jason Nunez, Trey Roberts, Alikzander Scheffler, Timothy Spray.
Juniors: Henry Begeman, Andrew Cook, Teagan Cleveland, Thierry Mercer, Nick Speidel, Cannon Taake, Jase Test.
Sophomores: Austin Bohm, Blake Easland, Anthony Eppolito, Elijah Lillard.
Freshmen: Bryce Bauer, Nathan Kaiser, Zander Lawson, Michael Martinez, Joel Montalvo, Aidan Peitz, Jacoby Taake.