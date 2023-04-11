The Norfolk High boys soccer team used some halftime adjustments to change the game’s tempo after intermission.
“We had to make some adjustments, because in the first half they were outplaying us at times,” Panthers coach Joe Myers said. “Fremont had some midfield players that could be a little dangerous. We focused on taking away their possession in the middle of the field.”
Those adjustments made the difference for the Panthers when, what had been a defensive battle, became a Norfolk offensive in the second half.
Although Norfolk turned away the winless Tigers by the score of just 1-0, the play of Fremont's goalkeeper was instrumental in the final score.
Leonard Parra, who was not the Tigers’ starting keeper at the beginning of the season, turned away eight shots–all directly on goal–by the Panthers in the second half alone, before Peyton Vietor scored the game-winner on a rebound of Ben Schoenherr's shot attempt with 2:45 left in the game.
“Leonard (Parra) is our reserve keeper. Our starter broke his hand in the first game of the season,” first-year Fremont coach Jeremy Tosaya said. “He came up big on some saves, and the team played pretty well defensively. In the first half, we were amazing.”
Myers wasn’t surprised that the 0-8 Tigers put up a game-long battle.
“They’re tough. I saw them play a pretty good Lincoln East team close in a film I really looked at closely,” Myers said. “East scored three goals on them in a period of about five minutes, but other than that it was a good battle back and forth, and (Fremont) had their chances.”
The Panthers sent shots toward Parra from all over the field and the Fremont goal in the game’s second half of play.
A few of the closest chances included Isidro Rosas Alarcon’s crossing pass from the left side that a sliding Brooks Reiman was unable to direct into the net, a steal by Alarcon that became an opportunity from directly in front of the goal that Parra stopped, and a pair of consecutive Parra deflections that combated corner kicks by Ben Schoenherr.
Juan Juan Virves was also victimized by Parra’s defensive effort on two straight plays at the net leading up to Norfolk’s eventual goal.
The first came when Juan Virves redirected a corner kick by Vidal Aguirre into Parra’s waiting arms between the posts, then saw the same thing happen when he drove a loose ball toward the goal only to see Parra make the save.
The Panthers’ winning goal, which broke the scoreless deadlock with just under three minutes left to play, began when Schoenherr gained possession and started the ball up the right side, offered a pass to Alarcon who returned the ball in give-and-go fashion as Schoenherr continued toward the goal approximately 20 yards out.
Parra got his hands on Schoenherr’s ensuing shot, effectively blocking the attempt away from the goal, but the ball continued toward Vietor stationed at the left side and the junior sent the ball into the middle of the net.
“Hats off to the seniors who put in a lot of work,” Myers said. “But hats off to the younger players, because we’re getting good production and good work from them as well. They’re learning to battle in close games.”
The Panthers, now 7-4 and the winners of three straight, will begin a stretch of games–all on the road–beginning with undefeated Columbus on Thursday.
“Psychologically, we needed to win tonight, just to have a little momentum heading to Columbus,” Myers said. “We want to have our psyche in the right place. We’ve won some games in a row, so the momentum is building to give us a little run here, too. They guys are ready for another big game.”
Fremont (0-8) 0 0 – 0
Norfolk (7-4) 0 1 – 1
Goal: (N) Peyton Vietor.