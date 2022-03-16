In 2021, the Norfolk High boys soccer team finished the season with a 7-8 record.
But four of the Panthers’ losses were by one goal — two by 1-0 scores in regulation and two more in shootouts. With numerous players returning, including 10 senior letter winners and players moving up from an 11-4 junior varsity team, coach Joe Myers and his squad have their sights on a winning record and making it into the second round of district competition.
Among the players with starting experience are seniors Luis Nolasco, Taelin Baumann, Andrew Heimes, Jacob Hoffman, Brett Reestman and goalkeeper Adrian Romero. Junior Ben Schoenherr and sophomores Tanner Eisenhauer and Mason Merkel also started almost every game, and the team has added Alonso Barajas, a junior transfer from Norfolk Catholic, who is expected to contribute significantly to the team.
The Panthers also welcome 14 talented freshmen who, Myers said, “will hopefully develop quickly.”
Myers said the team’s scoring differential in last year’s games was close, with the Panthers scoring almost as many goals as they gave up during the season.
“I do think we’ll be able to score more goals this year,” Myers said. “Luis (Nolasco), for example, was injured most of last year with a hamstring and only got to play in two or three games. He’s going to score some goals this year if he stays healthy.”
Reestman scored four goals last year, while Schoenherr scored two and totaled three assists, and Andrew Heimes — a defensive starter last year — added a goal and an assist. The rest of the team’s scoring came from several players with one goal each.
The Panthers have been focusing on tryouts and putting a team together.
“We look much stronger on the offensive side but need to fill a few defensive positions,” Myers said. “Our emphasis has been on building unity and getting ready for the first game.”
Norfolk’s formation could have a new look as the coaching staff considers a 4-4-2 alignment “with a diamond” arrangement among the four players in the midfield.
“We’ll have four defenders in front of our goalkeeper, with the outside two able to go up the field to join in the attack,” Myers said. “The four midfielders will be in a diamond formation, which locks down the middle of the field defensively and allows for more passing lanes offensively.”
“I think this will allow us to be more attack-minded, with the possibility of as many as seven players involved in the attack,” he said. “Last year we were more defensive-minded, not that we won’t defend, but with this, we can go forward more with possession.”
Assisting Myers are Savana Clausen and two volunteer coaches, Mike Jaeke and Jyson Breitbarth.
Norfolk High boys soccer roster
Seniors: Luis Nolasco, Taelin Baumann, Andrew Heimes, Jacob Hoffman, Sergio Figueroa, Adrian Romero, Connor Thayer, Keyton Sparks, Grant Roberts and Brett Reestman.
Juniors: Kade Ternus, Alonso Barajas, Brooks Reiman, Ben Schoenherr and Cooper Jaeke.
Sophomores: Kailyn Libengood, Josiah Kumm, Peyton Vietor, Jose Gomez, Cesar Martinez, Adrian Esparza, Jason Nunez, Mason Merkel, Tanner Eisenhauer and Alberto Tomas Velasquez.
Freshmen: Braden Long, Peyton Ternus, Wilber Anderson, Cole Fundus, Ethan Machuca, Tony Cuevas, Sam Myers, Maddox Furst, Dominic Drews, Gabriel Santos, Gunner Mittelstadt, Chance Ritter, Omar Nava and Max Arenas.