Norfolk High boys golfers were looking forward to a great year

Because of the coronavirus, Norfolk High School has officially shut down all activities for the 2019-20 school year. As a result, the seniors who would have participated in a spring sport will miss out on their final chances to play at the varsity level before moving on with their lives.
But as sad as Jake Kluver, a senior on the Panther golf team, is for himself and his teammates, he's even more disappointed for his coach, Jerry Cover, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
"It's obviously not the way coach Cover wanted to end his high school coaching career, so that's obviously a big bummer, too," Kluver said.
Cover was looking forward to coaching his final team this spring and was counting on his four seniors to provide leadership.
"Max Doherty has been a junior varsity player throughout his career and has made vast improvements in his game during that time," Cover said.
"Berkly Brummond joined the team last year as a junior and right away proved he wanted a place on the varsity. He has worked very hard this past summer and was a prime candidate for varsity.
"John Canham is a two-year letter winner and last season was our No. 4 player. He worked very hard on his game and has probably improved the most since last season. He has become a varsity player that you can count on each tournament.
"And Jake Kluver is a three-year letter winner and a two-time medal winner at the state tournament. He has 18 top-10 finishes in tournaments throughout his career and works as hard on his game as any player I've coached."
Canham handled the disappointment with maturity and class.
"It's an unfortunate deal, but I know a lot of my senior friends are feeling the same thing," he said. "We're all feeling bad that we miss out on senior year, but most of us have plans after high school, so we'll move on and take it in stride."
Last spring, the Panthers said goodbye to Jake's brother, Luke — now a freshman at the University of Kansas — who had won three Class A individual titles and finished as a runner-up in his four years at Norfolk High.
Still, Canham thought he and his teammates would have been among the state's best teams in 2020.
"We had the best team chemistry out of all the Class A teams, I have confidence in saying that," Canham said. "We would have had a great team."
Kluver was looking to prove wrong those who were counting the Panthers out. "I've seen a lot of improvement in our players. I know I've improved a ton, and I think honestly we were going to compete just as good as we did last year."
Kluver said he also was looking forward to taking over his brother's leadership role in 2020. "This year would have been the most fun I've ever had on any sports team," he said. "These guys and I play all the time together in the summer, spring, fall.
"We're together a lot, and it's not just on the golf course. We're together outside of golf, too. We hang out a lot. That's definitely a big bummer."
When asked what he'll miss the most about being on the golf team, Canham was quick to answer, the team aspect. "Being able to play together with all my friends, all the little things like the bus trips and stuff like that I'll probably miss the most," he said.
Cover called Canham, who will continue his golf career at Northeast Community College, "a great person and awesome teammate," and he described Kluver as one of the strongest team captains he'd ever had the privilege to coach during his career. "This past summer he led every category in our summer program. He was, without a doubt, a contender for the individual state championship," he said.
Like his brother, Kluver will play college golf at the NCAA Division I level, at Creighton University. "He is a great team leader and teammate and is the perfect example of a student athlete," Cover said.