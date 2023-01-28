In a doubleheader of four teams hungry for wins, Norfolk High came out as the victor in a pair of games against Grand Island on Friday.
In the girls contest, the Panthers used 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Islanders for a 56-40 win.
Norfolk’s boys never trailed in their game, but they needed to turn their fortune around at the free-throw line late to seal a 58-51 victory.
Panther girls coach Ben Ries said the win was a big emotional boost for his team, which had dropped 11 straight games since its lone previous win of the season against Fremont on Dec. 16.
“There were a lot of smiles in there (the locker room),” he said. “You kind of bust through a tough stretch of being close and not getting wins. Some kids have used this game to earn some more opportunities moving forward. I’m really looking forward to how our team progresses and moves forward over the next few weeks.”
Tasha Eisenhauer scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the second half to help the Panthers rally from a 25-21 halftime deficit.
“I think as a team we worked better,” the junior said. “We hustled and we came out of halftime focusing on putting the effort in. We played more as a team than we did in the first half.”
The Panthers (2-14) used a 56-31 advantage in rebounds to compensate for a 16 for 63 (25.4%) game from the floor.
“We had some looks in the first half that didn’t go down for us,” Ries said. “Then we got a little anxious and timid, so halftime was good for us to remind ourselves to be the aggressive team and go out there and make plays.”
That helped translate at the free-throw line, which got a good workout in a game that had a combined 57 free-throw attempts.
After going 5 for 13 in the first half, Norfolk hit 16 of 23 tries in the second. Eisenhauer was 8 for 8 in the third quarter and 11 for 12 overall.
“Of course, it’s good to make them,” she said. “When we’re in a close game, we really took off from our makes at the line. That was good.”
The Panthers made only two out of 13 field goals in the third, but one was a 3-pointer from freshman Atley Baumann that pushed the lead to 36-29.
She led off the fourth with another trey, and the 14-0 run turned a six-point lead into a 56-36 advantage.
“I felt like our effort and intensity improved (after halftime),” Ries said. “I felt like we gave away a few possessions that we didn’t need to in the first half. We challenged our team at halftime to play with greater effort, greater enthusiasm, and they did.
“The second thing was we had some players step up and make plays. Atley Baumann made plays with some baskets that opened things for us. Brooklyn Branz had a nice drive to the basket. Those are freshmen who have been kind of grinding away at the lower levels and earning opportunities at the next levels.”
Emerson Waldow and Cameryn Skiff each added nine points for Norfolk while Abigail Ruda had eight.
“To get a win was really nice tonight,” EIsenhauer said. “We’ve had a rough patch in our season so far, so it’s nice to get one. It’ll boost our confidence a little for the rest of the season.”
Hailey Kenkel had 10 points for the Islanders (0-15), who lost for the 108th time in their past 117 games.
NORFOLK’S BOYS never trailed the Islanders but never got overly comfortable, either.
But hitting half of their six free throws over the final 37.1 seconds was enough to finally seal a 58-51 win.
The Panthers (3-12) shot 50% from the line in the final period, including missing the front ends of two 1-and-1s.
“We hit the ones we needed,” coach Ben Bohn said.
Bohn said he felt an all-around performance was responsible for snapping a six-game losing streak for Norfolk (3-13).
“Our execution was really good on both ends of the floor,” he said. “It’s been awhile since we put both ends together, so it was good to see it. I see a lot in practice, so I’m not surprised at all.
“(Grand Island) is a good team that’s been playing some teams that we lost to big, and they lost to them close. So it was a battle. They played well and are well-coached. We were able to execute down the stretch and found a way.”
Jack Borgmann led Norfolk with 15 points and nine rebounds. He had eight points in the third quarter.
Easton Sullivan had 11 points, including three 3-pointers. The Panthers had six players combine to go 11 for 20 on 3s.
Grand Island (3-12) was a different story, going 9 for 32 from beyond the arc. The Islanders didn’t attempt a shot from 2-point range in the second quarter.
Colton Marsh led Grand Island with 14 points. Broxton Barrientos added 12, and Kazadi Mukoma had 10.
Norfolk snapped a four-game losing streak in the series, notching its first win over the Islanders since Feb. 8, 2019.
GIRLS
Grand Island 10 15 7 8 — 40
Norfolk 11 10 15 20 — 56
GRAND ISLAND (0-15): Nyaruot Wal 2-5 2-4 7; Nyagoaa Khor 0-7 0-2 0; Elli Ward 2-2 0-0 5; Mya Gawrych 0-4 1-2 1; Hailey Kenkel 3-8 4-8 10; Lidia Yusif 3-6 0-2 6; Emma McCoy 2-3 0-1 4; Raygan Hoos 0-1 0-0 0; Eva Kahnt 3-6 0-2 7. Totals 15-42 7-21 40.
NORFOLK (2-14): Emerson Waldow 2-10 4-6 9; Brynn Headlee 0-1 0-0 0; Abigail Ruda 3-6 2-4 8; Cameryn Skiff 3-13 3-9 9; Tasha Eisenhauer 4-17 11-12 19; Raina Andreasen 0-2 0-0 0; Skylar Indra 0-0 1-2 1; Emma Long 0-1 0-0 0; Kaia Kollmar 1-6 0-1 2; Bo Casky 0-0 0-2 0; Brooklyn Branz 1-3 0-0 2; Atley Baumann 2-3 0-0 6; Caitlin Christian 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-63 21-36 56.
BOYS
Grand Island 10 11 16 14 — 51
Norfolk 12 14 17 15 — 58
GRAND ISLAND (3-12): Mukadi Mukoma 1-7 1-3 4; Riley Plummer 3-12 0-0 9; Kazadi Mukoma 4-10 0-2 10; Colton Marsh 4-7 4-5 14; Babur Chuol 0-3 0-0 0; Broxton Barrientos 4-6 3-3 12; Reid Kelly 1-1 0-0 2; Bode Albers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 8-13 51.
NORFOLK (3-12): Coleson Barritt 1-2 3-4 6; Easton Sullivan 4-10 2-2 13; Chase Swanson 2-7 0-0 5; Tanner Eisenhauer 2-5 1-4 6; Jack Borgmann 6-13 3-4 15; Brayden Hendershot 2-4 0-0 6; Braylon Owens 2-5 1-6 7. Totals 19-46 10-20 58.