Norfolk High’s new boys basketball coach, Ben Bohn, grew up around coaches — on and off the field.
“My dad was a college football coach until I was about 3, my uncle was my high school football coach at Bennington High School, and I had another uncle who was a coach,” Bohn said. “I grew up around it, so I knew since high school that I wanted to coach and be a head coach so I could have the responsibility of running my own program.”
During his last two years of college at the University of Nebraska, Bohn served as an assistant football coach at Waverly High School and also spent one year as an assistant on the basketball staff at Crete.
“I was always kind of a football guy. I liked football more in high school,” Bohn said. “When I was coaching basketball at Crete (to fulfill a requirement of his minor), I liked the simplicity of basketball and having more control over the coaching (in the program).”
Bohn’s connection to Norfolk, and another of the influences in Bohn’s decision to pursue coaching, came from Norfolk High grad Luke Olson — Bohn’s high school basketball coach at Bennington. Olson also referred Bohn to a coaching opening in the Norfolk basketball program two years ago.
Bohn was hired for that position and, for the past two seasons, was an assistant under coach Matt Shelsta. Shelsta’s departure at the end of the 2021-22 school year opened the door for Bohn to take over the Panthers’ basketball program.
“I’ve taken bits and pieces from everybody I’ve coached with. We had a really good coaching staff at Waverly, with two different coaches in the two years I was there,” Bohn said. “I took in a lot from my dad and uncle, and a lot from Luke Olson, who was a huge influence on running a program. I also learned a lot of basketball and organizational stuff the last two years from Shelsta.”
Now, as the Panthers’ head coach, Bohn will lead what he describes as “a young team.”
“We’ll have four seniors on the roster and one, Jack Borgmann, I think will probably be one of our best players,” Bohn said. “I’m not sure yet, but another senior might start, and the other two will come off the bench.
“After that we’ve got young guys, but three of them contributed last year. Tanner Eisenhauer was a starter, Chase Swanson started here and there, and Easton Sullivan played significant minutes.”
Several other players will be moving up from the junior varsity program, where Bohn was their coach.
“The guys on the JV team last year were really competitive. We were, like, 6-13, but eight of those 13 losses were one- or two-possession games,” Bohn said. “I like that those guys are competitive. They know that we’re not going to walk onto the floor and be the biggest, most athletic team, and they’re OK with that, but we’re going to find a way to scrap and battle and pull some games out.
“There’s no secret — you’ve got to play hard, with energy and attention to detail. We’ve got guys who are buying into that, that we win games with what we do from Monday through Thursday, then the results on Fridays and Saturdays will take care of themselves.”
Bohn said the program also has athletes coming up, “some special freshmen that may have a shot to contribute,” but first they must learn to compete and play hard.
The Panthers, he said, want to get good shots whether in transition or obtained through the offense or a set play.
“We’ve got some guys who can score the basketball. We’ve been a pass-and-cut offense, but we’re going to change the primary option to pass-and-screen,” Bohn said. “We’ll also run some continuity ball-screen (offense), which we ran some last year. We want more rhythm with a motion-style offense.”
However, Bohn said, the Panthers’ emphasis will begin on the defensive end of the floor.
“We’re going to hang our hat on our defense. I was responsible for the defense last year, so that scheme is the same and the kids are comfortable with it,” Bohn said. “So right now we’re way ahead of our offense. We’ve got kids who are tough and buy in, willing to scrap and battle to muddy it up and win low-scoring games if necessary.”
Norfolk will subscribe to the pack-line philosophy of emphasizing the help side of the defense, contributing to players not having to defend one-on-one without help.
“Defense is a choice. We’ve got guys who believe in that,” he said. “I’d like to be about 70% man-to-man and 30% zone. We’ll see if we get to that point.”
Offensively, with Class A incorporating a 35-second shot clock, Bohn said he believes that, unless players are too aware of the clock, it won’t be a major factor.
“I went back through our last three games and timed every possession — outside of the end of quarters, end of halves,” Bohn said. “Neither team ever had a possession that lasted over 30 seconds. Last year the activities association tried it during the Metro Conference tournament, and there wasn’t a single shot-clock violation in the tournament.
“I think the shot clock will make the games more exciting, with more comebacks late.”
As a first-time head coach, Bohn said his advantage in his new position would be the players’ familiarity with his personality and coaching style.
“I’ve been myself, even though I’ve been around different coaching styles. I’m pretty intense, and the kids know that,” Bohn said. “But I’m also able to build relationships with them. I can go sit in the back of the bus and talk to them for 20 minutes, just the same as being in the gym getting after it.
“I’m ready to go, ready for this opportunity. I know the guys, which is so much better than if I would have gone somewhere else and, having those relationships, we’ve built trust together. So that’s a huge factor.”
Bohn’s coaching staff is Myles Burkink, Michael Becker, Dave Hepner and Aric Kasuske.
Norfolk High boys basketball roster
Seniors: Jack Borgmann, Mason Dixon, Caleb Grashorn and Isaiah Graham.
Juniors: Easton Sullivan, Tanner Eisenhauer, Coleson Barritt and Brayden Hendershot.
Sophomores: Chase Swanson, Hayden Kuehner, Ethan Synovec, Peyton Ternus, Braylon Votta, Cole Fundus, Damien Jones, Caden ONeil and Ethan Branz.
Freshmen: Braylon Owens, Drew Streich, Taiven Winsley, Isidro Rosas, Cole Signor, Gavin Jarecki, Parker Rabbass, Cohen Skiff, Carson Hepner, Alex Makshantsev, Zac Buettner, Vidal Aguirre, Landon Viergutz, Kaden Lichty and Devyn Warrick.