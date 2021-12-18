After dropping a pair of games to Kearney Friday night, the Norfolk High boys and girls basketball teams both continue to pursue elusive first wins of the season.
The Panthers lost the boys game 88-60 while the Norfolk girls fell to the Bearcats 41-29.
Kearney’s quickness allowed the Bearcats to apply aggressive defense that sped up Norfolk in both games, forcing the Panthers to play at a faster pace–a pace that neither Norfolk squad appeared comfortable with.
Kearney coach Drake Beranek, whose team entered the boys game with three-straight losses and a 1-3 record, attributed his players’ defensive effort to their response to ‘encouragement’ during timeouts.
“For our kids to respond to being coached hard speaks value to the kids and what we’re trying to do,” Beranek said. “That’s what we want to be known for is playing hard, and everything else is a by-product of that.”
That formula broke open a hard-fought contest that had featured four tie scores and six lead changes during the opening 13 minutes of play, but the Panthers–after leading 16-14 early in the second period–scored their last field goal of the half with just under four minutes remaining and their last point, a free throw, with a little more than three minutes left until intermission.
The Bearcats exploded offensively during those few minutes–led by Kaden Miller, who entered the game with a four-points-per-game scoring average, but scored 17 of his game and career high 35-points during the quarter–as Kearney finished the half with a 13-0 run, seven by Miller, that created a 42-25 advantage.
“Obviously, Kaden Miller gets going, and a lot of his stuff was catch and score around the rim, so when you can get (the offense) moving and clicking (it’s effective),” Beranek said. “But the other part of that is guys have got to see (the open cutter), and our guys’ eyes were inside, and we found him. I’m really proud of our effort.”
Norfolk would get no closer than 11 points the rest of the game, after Kamari Moore–who led the Panthers with 20 points–scored his third field goal of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 44-33 before the Bearcats got a 3 and a layup off of a steal from Miller to lead 59-41 after three quarters before locking up the 88-60 win with a 29-point fourth quarter.
Miller, a 5-foot 11 senior, made 14 of 18 field goal attempts–including all seven of his shots in the third period–and 5 of 6 free throw chances.
Norfolk coach Matt Shelsta felt the Bearcats’ second-quarter run was the turning point in the game, citing his team’s inability to keep Kearney away from the basket.
“That run they had at the end of the second quarter was just huge for us,” Shelsta said. “If we don’t give up easy layups there, then we’ve got a battle at halftime and we go in with a little more fight, energy, momentum.”
“We didn’t do that–we gave up some easy baskets,” he said. “They only shot about three 3s in the first half, and made none, but we couldn’t stop them from going to the basket or getting backcuts to the basket, and that’s what our defense is predicated on.”
Five made free throws helped junior Jack Borgmann join Moore in double figures with 15 points, but no other Norfolk player totaled more than five points.
Meanwhile, Kearney’s Jack Dahlgren–who found Miller cutting to the basket on several occasions–contributed 13 points, with Jack Mundorf adding 12.
“(Kearney) kind of won the ‘toughness battle’ by going after rebounds and diving on the floor for some (loose balls), and we didn’t give great effort all the time,” Shelsta said. “Our whole team is based on that; we have to be able to do that, because our margin for error is zero. We’ve got to do those hustle things and be tougher than every single person we play against, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
In the girls game, Norfolk responded well to a game-opening 8-0 run by the Bearcats with an 11-0 run of its own to lead 13-10 after one quarter before Kearney turned up the defensive intensity–limiting Norfolk to seven second-quarter points–while taking a 24-20 lead into intermission..
“They made us uncomfortable; we had a stretch in the second quarter where we only got one or two shots,” Norfolk coach Jared Oswald said. “That was the stretch that really changed the game. To that point we had really kind of been in control.”
The Bearcats’ pressure then broke open the game in the third period, limiting the Panthers to a single field goal and four total points to lead 34-24 entering the fourth quarter.
“Our goal was to speed them up, even if they got out of the first trap, we wanted to keep finding places to trap,” Fletcher said. “We wanted to disrupt their offensive continuity, to dictate the pace, which we did–even though we often unraveled on the other end.”
After scoring the first five points of the final period and establishing a 39-24 advantage, Kearney melted most of the game’s final minutes away without attacking the basket, satisfied with protecting its double-figure lead and securing the 41-29 win.
“In the third quarter they didn’t turn us over quite as much, but we weren’t able to finish a couple opportunities we had, and they were able to stretch (the lead) out,” Oswald said. “Even when we got the ball into the half court, we didn’t take our time and execute. We allowed them to speed the tempo up to where they wanted it to be.”
Erin Schwanebeck and Cameryn Skiff led the Panthers in scoring with 13 and nine points, respectively.
Boys game
Kearney 14 28 17 29 – 88
Norfolk 12 13 16 19 – 60
Kearney (2-3): Kaden Miller 14-18 5-6 35, Jack Dahlgren 6-14 1-4 13, Ty Lightle 1-3 0-0 3, Cole Feddersen 0-2 1-2 1, Jack Mundorf 3-8 4-4 12, Parker Wise 2-2 2-2 6, Karter Lee 2-3 1-1 5, Tristan Mailahn 1-2 3-4 5, Ben Johnson 2-6 2-2 6, Tryven Beckeman 0-0 1-2 1, Justin Murray 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 31-58 20-26 88.
Norfolk (0-5): Kamari Moore 9-21 1-1 20, Hunter Jorgensen 0-1 0-0 0, Mason Merkel 1-1 1-1 3, Taelin Baumann 2-4 0-2 4, Chase Swanson 1-3 0-0 2, Easton Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0, Tanner Eisenhauer 2-4 1-2 5, Jack Borgmann 4-6 5-7 15, Colby James 2-5 0-0 6, Devon Bader 2-3 0-2 5. Totals: 23-49 8-15 60.
Girls game
Kearney 10 14 10 7 – 41
Norfolk 13 7 4 5 – 29
Kearney (3-2): Tatum Rusher 2-9 2-3 6, Kennedy Garner 2-5 0-1 6, Harley Straka 0-2 1-2 1, Kierstynn Garner 4-9 1-2 11, Maddy Province 3-4 2-2 8, Haidyn Skeen 1-3 0-0 3, Kaleigh Hatcher 2-4 2-2 6. Totals: 14-36 8-10 41.
Norfolk (0-5): Amber Schwanebeck 0-2 0-0 0, Tasha Eisenhauer 1-2 0-0 2, Tessa Gall 1-7 1-2 3, Abbigail Long 0-1 0-0 0, Erin Schwanebeck 6-17 0-1 13, Cameryn Skiff 2-3 5-6 9, Lauren Hinrichs 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 11-35 6-9 29.