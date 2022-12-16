The Norfolk High girls and boys basketball squads–both with first-year head coaches, in Ben Ries and Ben Bohm, respectively–earned their first wins of the season against Fremont Friday evening.
The Panthers won the girls game 55-45, while Norfolk added an additional 10-point victory, downing the Tigers 59-49 in the boys game.
The girls’ win, their first in four tries, was fueled by the 42-combined points by seniors Tasha Eisenhauer (22 points) and Cameryn Skiff (20).
“Those two are the heart and soul of what we do offensively and defensively,” Ries said. “They both had great games tonight, really came up clutch when we needed a basket, a free throw, or a rebound. But those two are also the ones with varsity experience, and they’re surrounded by people who are still getting their feet wet a little bit.”
Not only was the win itself a first for the Panthers, but so were the circumstances–specifically protecting a double-digit advantage during the third and fourth periods.
“This was our first time this year being in the fourth quarter with a lead, and that showed a little bit,” Ries said. “We made some mistakes that we need to clean up, but it seemed like when we really needed a play made, Tasha or Cameryn were there.”
Back-to-back baskets by Eisenhauer to open the third pushed Norfolk’s 24-18 halftime lead to 10 points, and the Panthers turned that into a 40-27 advantage heading into the final period where Skiff contributed the team’s first seven points and Eisenhauer provided seven of the last eight–excluding fellow-senior Abigail Ruda’s free throw.
Ruda did her share of the work as well, scoring five points but also adding a half dozen assists, setting up Skiff and Eisenhauer for baskets inside throughout the game.
Fremont, which preferred a rough-and-tumble defensive approach, forced a number of turnovers with its aggressiveness, then peppered the Norfolk defense with 74 shots–compared to the Panthers’ 46–but made just 18 (24 percent), including 3 of 28 3-point attempts.
“We’re trying to get our perimeter players who don’t have much experience, trying to get them ready every day in practice to be able to face situations where teams are going to come after us,” Ries said. “But we felt pretty good, that the better we get handling that pressure, the ball is going to end up in the right people’s hands at the right time. We saw that in a few instances tonight, where we did handle the pressure the right way, we got the ball moving in the right direction, and we either finished plays or had opportunities to finish plays.”
Meanwhile, Norfolk, which improves to 1-3 on the season, made an efficient 41 percent of its field goal attempts (19 of 46) and converted 16 of 25 free throw chances during its 55-45 win over the Tigers (2-3).
The Panthers, Ries said, came to the locker room a little unsure of how to react to their first win of the year.
“I think our team is still trying to grasp how to celebrate a victory, what that should feel like,” Ries said. “We talked in the locker room about how winning is hard, so when you have opportunities to celebrate victories, you take them.”
“But I also told the team that this victory was a culmination of the last two weeks of practice. Every day we’ve been getting better,” he said. “We hadn’t eclipsed the 40-point mark, and we knew that 50 was on our radar tonight if we could execute. Our kids earned that by what they did the last couple weeks.”
THE NORFOLK BOYS used three plays during the final minute and a half of the second quarter to seize a lead that they would maintain the rest of the game when a basket by freshman Braylon Owens, followed by a 3 and a drive to the basket by Jack Borgmann turned into a 31-27 halftime advantage.
Prior to that, the game featured runs by both teams–a 12-6 lead was the result of the Panthers’ 6-0 run, with all six points coming from Borgmann at the rim, which Fremont responded to with an 11-0 flurry that led to a 19-16 Tigers’ lead after the first quarter.
Norfolk then opened the second by scoring eight-straight points before Fremont answered with an 8-2 run of its own that provided its last lead of the contest, at 27-24.
The Panthers went inside again in the third period and also early in the fourth, taking advantage of Borgmann’s rare height advantage.
The senior scored four points from in close to the basket in the third and added two more buckets in the lane early in the fourth to counter back-to-back 3s by the Tigers’ Maurice Bryant and Jadyn Cascio-Jensen.
“We found better possessions; we got the ball inside a lot,” Bohn said. “We were a little ‘3 happy’ to start, but they were open looks. If they go in that’s great, but when they weren’t falling we adjusted and found the paint a little bit more.”
Easton Sullivan, who missed his first six 3s before finding the range in the third period with a transition 3 from the wing, added a pair key triples in the fourth.
The first returned a tenuous six-point Norfolk advantage to a solid 51-42 lead midway through the final period, while the second–following a Tanner Eisenhauer steal that Owens finished off during a fastbreak by the Panthers–increased Norfolk’s lead to 57-44 with under three minutes to play.
Borgmann led the Panthers with 16 points, followed by Eisenhauer’s 15, and Sullivan’s 14.
The Panthers’ defense and rebounding limited the Tigers to just five points on a drive and a 3-point shot in the final three minutes–both in the final seconds of Norfolk’s 59-49 win.
“We’ve really got good kids; it’s about the kids–it’s their first win this year, so I’m proud of them,” Bohn said. “They did what we’ve done all year, it’s just that the outcome was on our side tonight. We played hard–we’ll have to see about the other things–but that’s what we’re going to do every night.”
Girls game
Fremont 7 11 9 18 – 45
Norfolk 10 14 16 13 – 55
FREMONT (2-3): Maggie McClain 1-7 0-0 2, Emma Diers 2-5 0-0 4, Tayler Evans 0-5 0-0 0, Kate Denker 6-16 0-2 12, Emmalee Sheppard 2-17 4-6 9, Jenna McClain 2-12 2-2 8, Mattie Dalton 5-10 0-0 10, Melany Gates 0-1 0-0 0, Chastity Buschmeyer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-74 6-10 45.
NORFOLK (1-3): Emerson Waldow 1-6 1-2 4, Brynn Headlee 0-1 0-0 0, Raina Andreasen 0-1 0-0 0, Abigail Ruda 2-4 1-2 5, Maddi Fineran 2-6 0-0 4, Cameryn Skiff 7-12 6-8 20, Tasha Eisenhauer 7-16 8-12 22. Totals: 19-46 16-25 55.
Boys game
Fremont 19 8 7 15 – 49
Norfolk 16 15 13 15 – 59
FREMONT (1-4): Jadyn Cascio-Jensen 6-13 8-8 22, Coriahnn Gallatin 6-14 1-2 19, Maurice Bryant 2-8 0-1 5, Elijah Gunter 0-2 0-0 0, Matthew Hartung 0-1 0-0 0, Zachary Keaton 1-3 0-0 2, Aiden Vacha 0-2 0-0 0, Kaden Karnatz 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 17-46 9-11 49.
NORFOLK (1-3): Coleson Barritt 1-3 0-0 3, Easton Sullivan 5-12 1-3 14, Chase Swanson 1-4 2-2 5, Tanner Eisenhauer 6-12 2-2 15, Jack Borgmann 7-9 2-2 16, Braylon Owens 3-5 0-0 6. Totals: 23-45 7-9 59.