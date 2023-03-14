The Norfolk High baseball program sent a young team onto the field in 2022 and, consequently, took its lumps.
“We were 4-21 last year. We dipped, and I knew that was coming. We were inexperienced and young,” Norfolk coach Brian Disch said. “We had a season where we came out of the gates and swung the bats really well, and our pitching staff struggled. As the season went, unfortunately, it flipped. Our bats got cold, while our pitching started getting a lot better.”
With the experience gained during a season in which the Panthers started four sophomore position players, Norfolk now returns starters everywhere on the field except first base and left field and also brings back three starting pitchers and four relief pitchers.
“Our program had been averaging nine or 10 wins the previous three years before last season,” Disch said. “So we are looking to get back to that standard this season with the possibility of reaching 12 wins, which would tie the school record.”
There were various positives attained last season, such as the Panthers scoring the second most runs in program history and reaching fourth in stolen bases.
Disch said it’s the team’s intention “to build upon that this season to produce even more runs, while also benefiting from a pitching group that finished fourth in strikeouts.”
“We’re technically still young, because our roster is junior dominant, but we’re going to be more experienced and much improved over last year,” Disch said. “I know, if we put it together, we’ll have a chance to compete every time out.”
Eleven letter winners, including six seniors — Jack Borgmann, Zach Cordner, Carson Anderson, Sean Barrett, Evan Harper and Kyle Liewer — are back. The others are juniors C.J. Hoffman, Hudson Waldow, Easton Sullivan and Carter Raemaekers along with sophomore Wes Koenig.
“We have a lot of returning starters back, but we have a lot of good young players coming up that are going to challenge for starting positions,” Disch said. “That’s nice because we have competition and depth.”
Borgmann, an infielder, led the Panthers in hitting a year ago with a .421 average before a mid-season injury ended his season. Hoffman, a pitcher and infielder, was second at .389 with Waldow, a pitcher/catcher/infielder, batting .289.
“We basically have everyone except our cleanup hitter back from last year,” Disch said. “Everyone else is back, and we have some junior varsity kids coming up that had really good years as sophomores and as freshmen who can fill some holes this year.”
Disch mentioned various candidates that “will add depth and, most likely, become impact players or contributors” for the Panthers’ varsity this spring, such as juniors Anden Schold, Sawyer Wolff and Jake Colligan, along with sophomore Ethan Synovec and senior Dylan Viergutz.
Viergutz, who was a part of the program as a freshman and sophomore, is returning after not participating last year.
“In the offseason, in January and February for those kids that don’t do a winter sport, they come in twice a week — or an option of three times — for hitting, where we measure exit velocity and how often they hit line drives,” Disch said. “There’s competition, and they’re always looking at their numbers.”
Norfolk’s pitching, which struggled with free bases on walks and hit batsmen, acquired the mindset of challenging hitters as last season went on, a lesson that should pay dividends this year.
“Last year Hoffman and Waldow were our two best pitchers, and both are back so we would assume they’ll have that role again,” Disch said. “Barrett, a lefthander, will hopefully be in the rotation, and the fourth spot is open right now with several kids having the potential to fill that role.”
Wolff, Colligan, Koenig and Synovec all have the capability to contribute both on the pitching mound and at the plate, while Schold’s role could be as a hitter and outfielder.
“Ramaekers is our reliever, and we expect that again,” Disch said. “We kind of figure that you need 10 pitchers to start off the year, and that typically becomes eight when the season gets underway.”
Disch described the Panthers’ defense a year ago as average but expects improvement after experiencing a year of varsity competition. The team also should benefit from the competition within the squad for positions and playing time.
“Offensively, we feel like we take good swings and hit for a good average, but we want to improve our power numbers and stolen base numbers this spring,” Disch said. “Our pitchers will be able to throw more strikes and strike out more hitters.”
“We want to compete every pitch, every inning, every game, and we want to respond when things do not go our way. This will give us a chance to win every baseball game we play.”
The team wants a success-filled season to show that the Norfolk program has talent — talent that deserves the respect of other teams and programs. One way for that to happen is to achieve double-digit wins, and another is to reach the district championship game, both goals for the season.
“I told our guys that, no disrespect to the teams we beat, but we need to be giant killers by beating somebody that we shouldn’t beat, or a team that’s at the same level or a little better than us,” Disch said. “We were really close last year, but that needs to happen early to build confidence, so we can get this thing rolling.
“To beat teams like that, our intention is to work harder than teams that may be better or schools that may be bigger. We still want to continue our version of the University of Nebraska’s slogan ‘gritty over pretty’ by keeping a chart that measures our players doing all the little things that are keys to success.”
The Norfolk coaching staff includes Disch (hitters), Sean Wetterberg (pitchers), Tom Sullivan (infielders), Eric Brandl (catchers) and Austin Bruning (outfield).
Norfolk High baseball roster
Seniors: Kyle Liewer, Jack Borgmann, Dylan Viergutz, Carson Anderson, Zach Cordner, Evan Harper and Sean Barrett.
Juniors: Easton Sullivan, C.J. Hoffman, Sawyer Wolff, Hudson Waldow, Jacob Colligan, Anden Schold, Carter Ramaekers, Caleb Schick, Chase Bradley, Rashaun Johnson, Cristian Diaz Espinosa and Josh Bovee.
Sophomores: Ethan Synovec, Wes Koenig, Carter Mickelson, Hayden Kelley, Brenden Flood, Braylon Votta, Braden Boyle, Lane Mead, Noah Hinrichs, Kyler Kolm, Colin Broders, Brayden Schafer, Carter Kaden Lichty, Brayden Rajaee-Hallgren, Kelby Rich and Carter Schieffer.
Freshmen: Landon Viergutz, Devin Bossard, Kellen Liewer, Kayden Schmidt, Ayden Papstein, Alex Makshantsev, Adrian O’Brien, Korben Nava, Aiden Morse, Nolan Probasco and Ty Geiger.