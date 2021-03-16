Doubleheaders scheduled Thursday at Columbus and at home against Lincoln East on Friday will, according to coach Brian Disch, give the Norfolk High baseball team’s players “a chance to see what they can do.”
“I know Columbus and Lincoln East will be pretty good,” Disch said. “They each have five to seven players that are committed to play college baseball.”
Disch said the Panthers have just two players — Colton Price and Grant Colligan — who have “varsity level, American Legion” experience from two seasons ago, in addition to several players whose primary experience is Junior Legion summer baseball.
“The biggest thing we’re going to have to overcome is going to be experience; none of our kids have varsity high school experience from two years ago, including American Legion baseball,” Disch said. “Some of these kids didn’t play American Legion last year, or they played Juniors, so they haven’t played at the highest level or varsity level yet.
“I told our kids that our seniors are really actually juniors. They haven’t had that experience, but they’re going to have to become seniors pretty quick,” he said. “It’ll come down to how well and how quickly we can adjust to the level of a varsity game.”
Although the players may lack varsity experience, that is not to say the Panthers lack ability.
“I will say that this group of kids, as sophomores, played on the junior varsity team and had a winning record,” Disch said. “It was probably one of the few times we’ve had a winning record with our JV program, so there’s some players there. It’s just how fast can we adapt to the next level.”
Disch said the Panthers’ lineup is “pretty much where we want it to be,” but he added that the program “has some sophomores that, once they start getting some experience at the JV level, could start pushing for a role at the varsity level.”
Norfolk’s pitching staff, Disch said, has identified three of its throwers but are still evaluating who the fourth might be, clarifying that the team “likes to go with four, because more than likely we have four games during the week, and when we have five, we have our spot-starter.”
“Right now, we’ve got Brody Konz and Brayden Lammers, and then Jace Mohr, who are going to be in our rotation,” Disch said. “Jace and Brayden both throw hard. Brody doesn’t throw as hard, but he can throw three pitches for a strike and is going to get kids out.
“We’re kind of leaning toward Landon Vaughan as our fourth guy,” he said. “He’s not a very big guy and only throws in the upper 60s, but he can throw four pitches for strikes. He can pitch, and with some teams that see guys that throw harder, he could throw them off. We’re still debating whether he should be a starter for us or if he’s a mid-reliever type guy.”
Colligan will be the first thrower out of the bullpen, while Jack Schwanebeck is another candidate for a job in the four-man rotation or a role as a fifth starter or coming out of the bullpen.
“We also have Andrew Papstein, Jeht Stateler and Dustin Brenden who will definitely be reliever guys for us,” Disch said. “We feel like we have 11 or 12 pitchers that we can use, which is the most depth we’ve had in our pitching staff in a long time.”
Stateler is penciled in as the starting catcher for the Panthers, with Colligan handling duties at first base, Price at second, Lammers at shortstop and Mohr playing third.
In the outfield, Disch said Norfolk is “pretty well set” with Schwanebeck in left, Brenden in center and Papstein in right. T.J. Salmon will be a “utility outfielder” when one of the others is on the mound.
“From a lineup standpoint, Brenden is our go-to leadoff guy; he can bunt, he can hit,” Disch said. “Papstein will be in the second spot while Lammers, Price and Colligan will be in the middle part of our order — the first five spots being seniors — with the others being juniors, including our catcher Stateler in the nine-hole. We also have Colby Nelson, our backup first baseman, who will be our DH or a pinch hitter for us.
“We have good team speed, which means if we know how to run, we can steal more bases and don’t always have to bunt to move a runner to second base,” he said. “We stress playing hard, and when we get a hit, we want to ‘round the base’ hard and see what the outfielder is doing. We’re hoping we can put a little more pressure on the defense.”
Disch said the Panthers are working on reading each pitch as a runner at first base.
“As the pitcher releases the ball, we read the ball in flight, and if we see the ball is going to be in the dirt, we have our guys go,” Disch said. “If we do a good job of that, pitchers will be afraid to throw their breaking balls in the dirt, which means the ball will be up and will give our hitters a chance.”
In 2019, Norfolk was 10-13 — the second best winning percentage in the program’s history — and this season a primary team goal is to position itself to play for a district championship.
“If we can find a way to win some more games during the season, we can be a No. 2 or 3 seed and be in better position to be in the district final,” Disch said. “We’ve never been a 3 seed. We’ve typically been a 4 seed and have had to win a play-in game, then had to play the top seed.
“That’s our end goal, because that’s something we haven’t reached yet,” he said. “Other than that, we want to play harder than everyone else, take the extra base, limit free passes and hit the ball hard. If we do those things, it’ll put us in a position to win baseball games.”
On a side note, Disch added that the program now has 44 players in grades nine through 12 in the program, which is up from the 30s.
“Part of it is that our youth programs are getting kids to play baseball at a young age and developing players. Right now we have the Norfolk Steel program that has kids that have been playing competitive baseball since they were 8 years old,” Disch said. “More importantly, they’ve been practicing and developing skills, and we’ve been able to have our high school program be a part of that progression.
“We’ve got our program going in the right direction,” he said. “We just have to continue it.”
Assistant coaches for the Panthers are Sean Wetterberg, Eric Brandl, Austin Bruning and Tom Sullivan.
Norfolk High baseball roster
Seniors: Brayden Lammers, Jeht Stateler, Andrew Papstein, Grant Colligan, Landon Vaughan, Brody Konz, Dustin Brenden, T.J. Salmon, Colton Price.
Juniors: Jace Mohr, Devon Bader, Jaydin Bartling, Jackson Schwanebeck, Hunter Clement, Carson McBride and Colby Nelson.
Sophomores: Jack Borgmann, Kyle Liewer, Zach Cordner, Carson Anderson, Evan Harper, Sean Barrett, Cole Pritchett, Brady Faltys, Dillon Santee, Ethan Neemeyer, Dylan Viergutz and Kyler Carmichael.
Freshmen: Easton Sullivan, Sawyer Wolff, Hudson Waldow, C.J. Hoffman, Jacob Colligan, Anden Schold, Carter Ramaekers, Gaven Granquist, Dylan Johnson, Dylan Frohberg, Caleb Schick, Rashaun Johnson, Kolton Lingenfelter, Kaden Cram, Chase Bradley and Taylon Salmon.