KEARNEY — Northeast Nebraska has strong representation that will be part of the 2022 Nebraska State Duals Wrestling Championships this Saturday.
Five area schools will be represented in the tournament at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, which begins with Class B and Class C action at 9 a.m. and continues through the championship finals, scheduled for 6 p.m.
Norfolk High earned the No. 4 seed in Class A and will take on North Platte in the opening round at 10:30 a.m. The 18-2 Panthers are on a 10-match winning streak after suffering their only losses of the year to Columbus and Hastings in the Flatwater Fracas on Dec. 18. They defeated the Bulldogs earlier in the year, posting a 48-25 win in the Bellevue East Tournament on Dec. 11.
Battle Creek and O'Neill will represent the area in Class C competition. O'Neill comes in as the No. 2 seed while Battle Creek is the sixth seed. The Eagles beat the Braves 39-33 in a Dec. 16 quadrangular at Elkhorn Valley, handing the Braves their only dual loss of the season.
In Class D competition, Pender is the No. 5 seed while Winside earned the No. 7 seed. Pender is 10-1. The two teams met in a Dec. 16 quadrangular, with the Pendragons edging the Wildcats 42-33. Pender's only loss was to Howells-Dodge, while the Pendragons handed Winside its only defeat of the season.
THE PANTHERS are rated No. 2 in the NSWCA dual rankings but drew the No. 4 seed and a rematch with North Platte in Saturday's opening round.
Coach Justin Grey said he's excited about the team he's leading into action Saturday, but they won't have a chance to look beyond what's directly in front of them with their first match in the eight-team Class A bracket.
"We saw them earlier at Bellevue East and beat them in a close dual, so we'll definitely have to take care of business there with that first matchup," Grey said. "We definitely have more depth, but we can't give up pins or bonus points because that can easily sway a match. We have to stay in position and work hard for those takedowns and take it one match at a time."
The Panthers have eight wrestlers ranked by the NSWCA, including top-rated 113-pounder Jesse Lewis and No. 2-rated Jacob Licking at 152 pounds. Other ranked Panthers include Calvin Empkey (126, sixth), Gavin VanDriel (132, fifth), Hudson Wadlow (160, fifth), Kayden Kettler (182, sixth), Jackson Bos (220, fourth) and Brayden Heffner (285, third).
If the Panthers get past the Bulldogs in the opening round, a likely matchup with No. 1-rated and nationally ranked Millard South would give the Panthers a real test.
"We were hoping to avoid Millard South until the finals but, if we get there, it's going to come down to those matches where we don't give up bonus points," Grey said. "Jesse Lewis will go up against (Millard South's) Miles Anderson, who is ranked No. 2 in the state, and Jacob would match up with their wrestler who's No. 1 in the state."
Grey said the Panthers may have a slight advantage in the upper weights with Bos and Heffner, but it will take a team effort for the Panthers to come away with a state duals title.
IN CLASS C, the battle looks to be for second place as top-seeded Aquinas will bring a loaded lineup into the eight-team field.
Fortunately for O'Neill and Battle Creek, neither team will have to face the Monarchs until the finals, as both teams will battle on the other half of the eight-team bracket and could match up in the semifinals.
O'Neill coach Bryan Corkle brings a team that includes five NSWCA-ranked wrestlers into the tournament, and he said the Eagles are in good shape heading into their opening-round matchup with seventh-seeded Fillmore Central.
"We're feeling pretty good coming into this tournament," he said. "We're healthy for the most part and have had to make a few adjustments in the lineup, but we feel good about who we have so we'll go down and see what happens."
The Eagles are loaded in the middle weights with a pair of top-rated wrestlers in Ty Rainforth (138) and Brady Thompson (145) and fifth-ranked Levi Drueke at 160. O'Neill also is solid in the lighter weights with sixth-ranked Dylan Parks at 106 and second-rated John Alden at 113.
"We've got some really good opportunities in those middle weights, and we also have a couple of guys at 132 (two-time state qualifier Joe Yates and freshman Pryor Matthews) that gives us some depth and allows us to move some guys around, and that really helps in a dual format to get the situations that you want."
Corkle said if the Eagles wrestle up to their capabilities, they should be in a position to challenge Aquinas for the title.
"The rest of the field looks pretty open," he said. "If we get past Fillmore Central, we'll have Logan View or Battle Creek. We won a close dual with Battle Creek and we'll have to do some studying on Logan View, but we're going to take it one match a time and have a game plan ready for whoever we face after Fillmore Central."
The Braves are ranked No. 5 in the state and are the sixth seed, and while Cody Wintz's team doesn't have as many bullets as O'Neill, they have fared well with a lineup that includes solid wrestlers on both ends of the weight spectrum.
"We're as healthy as we've been all year, and that's a definite bonus coming into this," he said. "What we're most excited about is being on that other half of the bracket from Aquinas."
The Braves have a tough 106-pounder in second-ranked Ryan Stusse and are also solid in the upper weights with fifth-ranked Kase Thompson at 220 and second-rated Dahlas Zlomke at heavyweight.
"They're kind of our bookends," Wintz said. "Ryan's done a great job for us at 106 this year, and Kase and Dahlas have done a great job at the upper weights and have been really good with helping our younger kids in the lineup and making sure they're ready to compete."
Wintz said the Braves would have a tough opening-round opponent in Logan View.
"We've seen them at a couple of tournaments, and there are going to be some big head-to-head matchups at 113 and 152 and at 220 as well," he said. "There will be five or six matches where our best goes up against their best, and if we can win a few of those and not give up a bunch of bonus points, I think we'll be all right."
Like Corkle, Wintz said Aquinas is the clear front-runner in Class C and whoever survives the other half of the bracket will have a tall order going up against the Monarchs in the finals.
"They haven't lost a dual in a few years and we saw them at Albion, and they're definitely going to be tough to beat," Wintz said.
WINSIDE IS making its third trip to the state dual meet in the past four years, and coach Jesse Thies likes his team's chances despite its No. 7 seed.
The Wildcats drew the top-ranked Sutherland Sailors in the first round, but that doesn't seem to bother the Wildcat mentor.
"We were kind of hoping to draw somebody else, but we're going to wrestle whoever is in front of us," Thies said. "Sutherland is No. 1 in the tournament rankings and we're No. 2, and we've both won matches against each other so it should be an interesting first-round matchup."
The Wildcats have five ranked wrestlers, including top-rated Cayden Ellis (126) and Art Escalante (145), but it's how Winside has won matches this year that might tip the scales in the Wildcats' favor.
"We have 260 wins this year and 180 of those are by pin, so when you go into duals giving up 24 points in forfeits and you're getting all those pins, we can make those points up quick," Thies said. " 'Pin to Win' has kind of been our motto this year."
All nine Winside wrestlers — including third-ranked Jacoby Mann (120), third-ranked Gabe Escalante (160) and fifth-ranked Mason Topp (195) — have won 20 or more matches this year, and when you throw in major decisions and technical falls, the Wildcats have scored bonus points in 230 of 260 matches this year.
"When we win, we win big," Thies added.
Thies said he believes the winner of the Winside-Sutherland matchup has the best shot of winning the team title.
"Mullen and Thayer Central have numbers; in quality numbers I think it comes down to us and Sutherland, and I hope it's us," he said. "We have a lot of seniors in our lineup that really want to go down and get it."
Pender comes in with a No. 10 rankings in duals and has made its way into the tournament with a team that has flown under the radar when it comes to individual rankings.
While the Pendragons don't have a ranked wrestler in their lineup, they have been able to fill all 14 weight classes with solid wrestlers who should make them a team to watch at Saturday's tournament.
"We fill every weight, which is a big advantage in Class D," coach Cody Volk said. "And we fill our weights with some pretty solid wrestlers.”
The Pendragons have a good mix of talent, particularly in the middle weights with Zach Randall (138) and Braxton Volk (145). The Pendragons are also solid in the upper weights with Jake Bruns (182) and Colton Sanderson (220), and they have Trey Johnson at 126 pounds to help lead the lighter weights for the Pendragons.
Volk said he feels good about the Pendragons' first-round matchup with Arapahoe and also likes the potential of a semifinal matchup against the winner between top-seeded Mullen and Thayer Central.
"We match up pretty well with those teams, so we're pretty excited about our chances," Volk said. "We have a number of guys who can go out and win matches for us."
The possibility of an all-area championship final with Winside is also one Volk thinks could happen.
"We caught them earlier in the year when they had a couple of their bullets out," he said. "Where they have their dudes, we have our dudes, so it might take an upset or two if it gets to that."